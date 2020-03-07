Greetings from Capps. Last Saturday was the unofficial start of Spring, what a lovely day. I saw lots of people outside enjoying the nice weather. We got home from church last Sunday and were just about to sit down for lunch when a call came in over the pager. Capps Batavia Fire responded to a structure fire just off highway 392 in Batavia. Harrison Fire responded as well and the house and surrounding brush were quickly extinguished. Around 1 a.m. on Monday we were called back out as some furniture inside had smoldered and was smoking. This weekend we'll be training for Personal Protective equipment and basic firefighter skills for our new recruits (including yours truly). I trust everyone availed themselves of the opportunity to vote last Tuesday. We early voted in town but glad to have a polling location at the Baptist Church in Capps. We're so grateful to live in a nation where we the people get to choose our leaders and remember to pray for them and their families. May God continue to bless America and bless you. Doug

