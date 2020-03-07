Don’t forget to spring forward. Daylight saving time begins tomorrow, Sunday.
Today, come get girl scouts cookies and support your local troop until noon today at the Broken Vessels Shop in Lead Hill. They’ll be inside if it rains.
Visiting Embry and Bonita Raley were Bonita’s brothers, Theron Rogers of Oak Grove Louisiana and Royce Rogers of Farmerville, Louisiana. They enjoyed going to a show and museum in Branson, Missouri.
Kenny and Jan Sproul, who moved to Moline, Illinois a few months ago, drove down to take care of some business and enjoy visiting with friends in the area. Some gathered for fish Friday evening and coffee Saturday morning at the golf course bunker. Sunday they attended services at D.C. United Methodist Church. Jan and I stopped in front of Heavenly Beauty to say hello to Missy Johnson and caught Bonita Raley gardening at her home. Kenny visited with John Hirsh and Tom Kelly at their homes.
Happy birthday to Jan Sproul, March 3; Happy Birthday to my brother Richard; to Cheryl Guthrie March 6; and Rita Hunter, March 7; to Ruth Hindbaugh, March 13 and happy birthday to Bill Grozis, March 13.
Happy wedding anniversary to Vic and Cathy Jarvi March 13 and happy 53rd wedding anniversary to Lee and Rita Hunter, March 5.
Congratulations to the following L.H. Senior High basketball players! Conference awards were announced this week: Cody Paul, All Conference; T.J Catron, Honorable Mention All Conference; Kaya Huebner, All Conference; Kelsey Rogers, All Conference; Lily Norman, Honorable Mention All Conference. Great job and performance this season! Go Tigers!
Lead Hill Fire Department will hold the Spring Flea Market on April 25 this year.
March 14, Coggins will be held at the Lead Hill Arena Park. The vet will be on site from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Please be there by 1:30 p.m. Vet will stay as long as there are horses. Coggins $22 digital, $28 vaccines strep, $20 Fluvac 4, $26 core, $44 and Fluvac 5 $29.
Join us to support the LH Cheerleaders at Fuddruckers in Branson this Sunday from 11a.m. to 9 p.m. 1615 Hwy 76 in Branson, Missouri.
