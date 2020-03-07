Come join us for the adventure of a lifetime! The Snowball Adventure Race is the first of its kind to be hosted in
Searcy County, Arkansas. This adventure will involve a 5.5 mile run to the Margaret White area on the Buffalo National River, only a few hills, all gravel and great scenery. You will then jump in your boat for a 8.5 mile float down the beautiful Buffalo River to the Tyler Bend launch area. You will then pick up your bicylce at the the Tyler Bend Pavilion and start the 11.5 mile gravel journey back to Snowball via the Ozark Grinder Trail. The bike portion has a few uphills, lots of gravel and amazing views of the Buffalo River.
Don't like to run? Paddle? Bike? Sign up as a team!
You will need your own bike and your own boat, either canoe or kayak. You will be responsible for delivering your
bicycle to the Tyler Bend Pavilion on Race Day. We will assist with your boat shuttle. PFD's are required. Drop
bags will also be available to reduce your load.
When you've completed your adventure, join us for free dinner and music. Under 12? Check out our kid's Adventure Race! Slightly smaller and tons of fun. Snowball Adventure Race patches will be awarded to all participants that cross the finish line.
Participants must be 17 to participate.
Race course will be open 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. After 5 p.m. you will be escorted back to Snowball.
In the event the Buffalo is not safe for floating, the floating leg will be removed, and the run and bike legs will be re-routed.
Register here: https://www.trireg.com/snowball-adventure-race
For more information call (870) 715-7255
Presented by the Snowball Civic Club
