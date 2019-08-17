Hill ’N Hollow Quilters will show quilts that tell a story for the month of September at the Vada Sheid Gallery on the Arkansas State University campus in Mountain Home, Arkansas. The show opens September 3 and runs until September 30. Hours are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Reception for the show is at 5 p.m. on Thursday September 5. The reception and show are free and open to the public.
More than seeing delightful quilts, these quilts will be hung with the story of their creation. Quilts inherently tell stories whether in the nature of the project, who the quilt is made for, or where quilts fit into the personal history of the quilt maker. Thirteen quilters will share their quilt stories from 19 quilts. Some quilts are antiques, other are art quilts. Some are humorous, and others poignant memoirs to loved ones lost.
Hill ’N Hollow Quilters are stitching tops, quilting and binding projects readying their competitions for judging at their biennial show Autumn in the Ozarks this October 17-19 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds. This show features over 300 quilts, vendors, and fundraisers. Funds will be raised for Peitz Cancer Center in an auction featuring embellished boxer shorts in a challenge called “Think Outside the Boxers.” For more information on the two quilt shows, go to www.hillnhollowquilters.com.
