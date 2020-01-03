DIAMOND CITY — Jacob Powell of Diamond City was commissioned in September to replace the sign for the Lord of the Lake Lutheran Church. The plan was to construct a replica of the worn and deteriorating sign. He and his son Colton were almost finished with the sign when a peculiar incident occurred. Let’s hear about it in his own words.
“I was just about finished with the sign when I received a visit from a dear friend (who would rather remain anonymous). I had not seen him in almost a year. As we were catching up on the year’s events, he became aware that I was building a replacement sign for the church. He told me he had recently visited the Holy Land. As he walked along the Sea of Galilee, he picked up a handful of stones that were laying on the shore. At that point he pulled out a small bag with a fine yellow drawstring opening it to reveal the stones. They were brown, black and cream colored similar to average creek stones. He said, ‘Since the day I gathered these stones, I knew they would serve a purpose. I have carried this bag of stones every day since I gathered them (150 to be exact) without really knowing why. Now I know. They would make a really good addition to your church sign project. Here ya’ go,’ Powell’s anonymous friend said.
“So, there I am with a sign that’s almost finished and a handful of stones from the Sea of Galilee. After discussing it with Colton it was decided there was only one thing we could do. We had to start over and design a sign with a symbolic mosaic,” Powell said.
“I don’t know if it was Divine Intervention, but I know for sure it was a very unique chain of events that led to this visual tribute. It took 267 man hours dedicated to fabricating the sign. From all reports it was worth it,” Powell said.
Each side is unique with hidden symbolism on each side. There are twelve roses on each side symbolizing the disciples.
“The side facing oncoming traffic represents our love of county and patriotic pride. On that side surrounding the cross are 1.1 million grains of red sand calculated by weight. The grains of sand commemorate the approximate number of U. S. soldiers that have died in the service of our country to date,” Marshall said.
“The old rugged cross anchors both sides of the sign located center of each side. The side facing those leaving Diamond City features the cross set in the midst of a very busy design which mirrors life going in a thousand different directions, a reminder that even at life’s busiest times, God is our center,” Marshall said.
“Three raised Mosaic discs represent the Holy Trinity, 150 like stones represent the 150 chapters of the Psalms. Colton placed a third of the stones and helped a lot with the colors and geometric design. The entire labor was approached with reverence,” she said.
The sign was dedicated on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.