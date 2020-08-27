Alpena First Baptist Church has a new pastor. The congregation invites the public to meet Pastor Justin Knight, wife Charla and daughter Autumn. Sunday church services are 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Sunday school at 10 a.m. The church is located at 12111 Hwy. 62 W. In Alpena.
