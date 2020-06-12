Editor’s Note: Adjustments and modifications are being made daily to local events. Double check plans before you go.
Dave Ramsey’s FPU coming soon
Open Door Baptist Church continues to take names of those interested in starting the Financial Peace University classes. Call family pastor, Tim Larson at (432) 466-1727 if you’re interested in attending a class in the future.
VBS cancelled
DEER — Deer Baptist Church is cancelling the 2020 VBS scheduled for June 15-10 due to COVID-19 crisis. “We pray for you. Be safe and virus free. We miss you all.”
Messiah plans underway
The Community Choir’s performance of Messiah is scheduled for Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. For those interested in singing, rehearsals are scheduled for Nov. 8 and 15 and Dec. 6 and 13, both from 2 to 4 p.m. Local soloists will be used and need to contact Marvin Murphree by email at mrmurphree@gmail.com or call (417) 848-5642.
