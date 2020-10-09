Trash, treasure sale
DIAMOND CITY — Diamond City United Methodist Women Trash and Treasures Sale REPEAT! will be held Saturday, Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until sales end. The sale will be located on Hwy. 7 N, 113 Sunset, at the United Methodist Church.
Informed Choices virtual event
A virtual event fundraiser was held for Informed Choices Women's Center. Visit icwc.banquetstream.com to watch a replay of the event and for opportunities to donate and support the pro-life clinic.
Messiah plans changed
The Community Choir’s performance of Messiah scheduled for Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. has been cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions.
