David Owens to minister
Jubilee Worship Center is hosting evangelist David Owens who will minister Friday, Oct. 4 at the Quality Inn Convention on 62/65 North. The service will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information call pastor Ken Rensink at (870) 426-4147.
Radio station bringing free concert to Bradley Park
JASPER — There will be a free concert hosted by Branson Gospel Radio at Bradley Park, in Jasper, Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. The Rock-N- the River concert is being held to kick off the new brother station out of Harrison, Gospel Rocking Radio (GRR), part of a faith based organization called the WOTG Radio Network. Performers listed on the bill are: Tetelestai, Craig Rogers, Lovesick, DJ "Chef" Tony Marks, Savercool, Seeds of Agape, Billy Tharp, Bred 4 War, Brendan Brooks and Christian Fly.
Dramatic portrayal of John Wesley
ALPENA — The Alpena United Methodist Church is hosting BJ Johnston as he portrays John Wesley in “The Man from Aldersgate,” on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. Youth groups and families are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity. The church is located at 207 Hill Street in Alpena. Call (870) 437-5286 for more information.
75th Church Anniversary
OMAHA — The New Hope Baptist Church of Omaha will celebrate their 75 anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 6. There will be a worship service at 9:45 a.m. with lunch served at 12:30 p.m. and speakers during the afternoon. The church is located on Hwy. 14.
Blessing of the animals
Father Greg Hoover and the congregation of St. John's Episcopal Church invites the community to bring their pets to church this Sunday, Oct. 6, and join them for their annual Blessing of the Animals. St. John's Episcopal Church is located at 707 West Central Avenue and services start at 11 a.m. Blessing of the Animals will be during the service. Everyone is invited to attend.
Women’s Connection set
The next meeting of the Harrison Women's Connection will be held on Oct. 8, from 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 noon at Mary Mother of God Church, Hwy. 43 and Maplewood Rd. This is the annual auction.
Ransomed in concert
Real Ministries will host Ransomed in concert on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Real Ministries Fellowship Hall at 111 S. Spring Street. A love offering will be received.
UMC Homecoming
ALPENA — Ransomed, from Dallas, Texas, will be the featured musical guests at Alpena United Methodist Church annual homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 11 a.m. Bring a covered dish for lunch immediately following the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.