February HWC luncheon
The Harrison Women’s Connection luncheon is scheduled for noon until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at First Christian Church located at 915 S. Maple. Patti Gard will be the speaker with Doris Pennington featured for quilting tips and music by Cindi Haygood. Tickets are $9. For reservations call (870)749-2660. Reservations and cancellations are essential by 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10. HWC is an affiliate of Stonecroft Ministries of Kansas City.
Valentine banquet, FORGIVEN concert
Elmwood Baptist Church will host a Valentine Banquet and concert on Saturday, February 15, by the group, FORGIVEN. The banquet will begin at 6 p.m. and the concert will follow at 7 p.m. Elmwood Baptist Church is located at 6591 Prairie View Road. This is a free banquet and concert. A love offering will be received.
KLIFE banquet
The annual KLIFE banquet will be Monday, Feb. 24, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Urban Market located at 110 E. Stephenson. RSVP with Courtney Roberts by calling (870) 480-6829.
Community communion
BERGMAN — Life Abundant Church will host communion, prayer and worship for a community of believers beginning Saturday, March 7 at 5 p.m. The church is located at 397 Sorrell St. Call (870) 704-4040 for more information.
Ron Webb to speak
BERGMAN — Save the date to hear Ron Webb at Life Abundant Church on Sunday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 397 Sorrell St. Call (870) 704-4040.
