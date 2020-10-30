Villines trio in concert, releases new CD
COMPTON — The Villines Trio will be celebrating the release of their latest album, Titanic on Friday, Oct. 30 with an outdoor CD release concert at their home church, Mtn. Springs Full Gospel Church in Compton. The concert will begin at 5:30 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and a blanket. Concessions will be available for purchase as well as the CD. Call (870) 420-3981 or visit www.villinesministries.com for more information.
Three-night revival
BATAVIA — Terry and Chavonna Houston and family from Houston, Texas, will hold a three night revival on Thursday, Oct. 29 through Saturday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m. each night at Restoration Life Fellowship in Batavia. The church address is 8113 Hwy 392 and the phone is (870) 577-0990.
Drive-Thru contactless ‘Fall festival’
Open Door Baptist Church, 606 Cottonwood Road will host a “Drive-Thru the Bible” contactless festival for families on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Children can play games and win prizes and candy from the car window. Donations of soft drinks (cans) and unopened bags of soft candy will be accepted to benefit Three Wishes for Ruby’s Residents. Each family can register to win a Branson Family Fun Giveaway. Call 741-8755 for more information.
Christian Halloween activity
First Christian Church will host a Christian Halloween Drive-up or Walk-in from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. All kids will receive a goodie bag. Pastor Flowers says, “The only ghost at FCC is the Holy Ghost.” The church is located at 915 S. Maple.
