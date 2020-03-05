Revival
Pastor Matthew Haley and the Harrison Bible Missionary Church will host a revival beginning, Friday, March 6 through Sunday, March 15 with evangelist J.Paul Dodd. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:45, Sunday evening at 6 p.m. and Monday-Saturday service times are 7 p.m. The church is located at 802 E. Prospect. Call (870) 741-8554 for information.
Theresa Hogan to speak
Pastors Dewey and Teresa McGarrah invite the public to attend a special service with Theresa Hogan on Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m. at Believers Fellowship. The church is located at 806 North Chestnut.
Community communion
BERGMAN — Life Abundant Church will host communion, prayer and worship for a community of believers beginning Saturday, March 7 at 5 p.m. The church is located at 397 Sorrell St. Call (870) 704-4040 for more information.
Chili, soup supper benefit
JASPER — A gospel singing by the Bower Family will be the entertainment for the “all you can eat” chili or soup, dessert and drink activity at the American Legion on West Court Street in Jasper. The benefit begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, with donations going to the Newton County Christian Food Room.
Hillcrest Hallelujahs
An acapella choir concert by the volunteers of Hillcrest Home, directed by Leonard Mast will be held at some area churches. Miracle Lighthouse, 1114 Ridgeway Loop, will host the singers at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 15. On Sunday, March 22 at 6 p.m. the choir will sing at Ozark Baptist Church, 8349 Blevins Rd. in Bergman. On Wednesday, March 25, the Apostolic Church of Bellefonte, 4506 US 65 South, will host the choir at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, the group will sing at First Christian Church, 915 S. Maple at 6 p.m. On Sunday, April 5, the choir will be at Little Flock Church 3923 Boat Mountain Road. Sunday, April 12, Grubb Springs Baptist, 4884 Grubb Springs Road, will host the choir at 6 p.m.
Ron Webb to speak
BERGMAN — Save the date to hear Ron Webb at Life Abundant Church on Sunday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 397 Sorrell St. Call (870) 704-4040.
HWC March luncheon set
The Harrison Women’s Connection will meet Tuesday, March 10, from noon until 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 220 Arbor Drive. The speaker and music feature will be Tiffany Barbee with “M&Ms … Music, Milestones, Memories and Chocolate.” The Master Gardeners will be the special feature. Tickets are $9. For reservations call (870)749-2660. Reservations and cancellations must be made by Monday, March 9. HWC is an affiliate of Stonecroft Ministries of Kansas City.
