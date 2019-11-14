Operation Christmas Child
Arvest Bank and North Central Arkansas Christmas Child have partnered to provide empty shoeboxes for anyone packing a box for OCC. Boxes will be available, until Nov. 21 at area Arvest Bank locations. Once filled, boxes can be dropped off Nov. 18-25 at a local drop off center. Call (870) 404-1030 for more information.
Contagious Christmas Womens Retreat
BELLEFONTE — The United Methodist Church is hosting a Contagious Christmas Womens Retreat on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cost is a Christmas holiday dish to share. RSVP to Susan Kramer at 741-0063 or 365-9113.
Benefit chili supper, auction for Austins
BERGMAN — A chili supper and auction will be held Nov. 16, at Bergman Upper Room Church. The chili, Frito pies, chili dogs, cookie and drink will be served from 4 to 5 p.m. followed by the auction at 5:30. All of the proceeds from the benefit will go to Penny and Andy Austin to help with medical bills from recent surgery and hospital stays. The cost of the meal is a donation. For more information call (870) 715-9930.
Randy Caldwell to speak
BERGMAN — Dr. Randy Caldwell will be the guest speaker at Life Abundant Church at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nob. 17 and 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 18-19. The church is located at 397 Sorrell Street in Harrison, but use Bergman for GPS.
Hogan to speak
Bobby Hogan will be the guest speaker at Believers Fellowship on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. The church is located at 806 N. Chestnut.
Community Thanksgiving service
BATAVIA — The Capps - Batavia community Thanksgiving Service will be at Capps Full Gospel Church at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Food and fellowship after the service. Call Ed Reed at 715-8092.
Community dinner
DEER — Deer Baptist Church is hosting a free community dinner on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 5-7 p.m. Turkey, ham and all the trimmings will be provided. Eat in or take out available.
Ruth Foster reception
A coffee, tea and cookie reception will be held at the Mary Mother of God Parish Hall 1-3 p.m. honoring the legacy of local artist, the late Ruth Foster on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Community choir rehearsals begin Sunday
Marvin Murphree will host the community choir rehearsals for Messiah performance on Sunday, Nov. 17, 24, and December 8 and 15. Rehearsals will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The performance is Monday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. All with an interest in singing are welcome to join. Rehearsals and the performance will be held at the First Presbyterian Church. Call Murphree at (417) 848-5642.
