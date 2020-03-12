Dr. Cecil Todd to minister
Jubilee Worship Center will host Dr. Cecil Todd, founder of Revival Fires Ministry on Sunday, March 15 at the Quality Inn Convention Center at Hwy. 62/65 North. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the service to begin at 6:30 p.m. The evening will feature Faith & Wisdom’s 25-voice choir. For more information call Ken Rensink, pastor at (870) 426-4147.
Hillcrest Hallelujahs
An a capella choir concert by the volunteers of Hillcrest Home, directed by Leonard Mast will be held at some area churches. Miracle Lighthouse, 1114 Ridgeway Loop, will host the singers at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 15. On Sunday, March 22 at 6 p.m. the choir will sing at Ozark Baptist Church, 8349 Blevins Rd. in Bergman. On Wednesday, March 25, the Apostolic Church of Bellefonte, 4506 US 65 South, will host the choir at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, the group will sing at First Christian Church, 915 S. Maple at 6 p.m. On Sunday, April 5, the choir will be at Little Flock Church 3923 Boat Mountain Road. Sunday, April 12, Grubb Springs Baptist, 4884 Grubb Springs Road,will host the choir at 6 p.m.
Ron Webb to speak
BERGMAN — Save the date to hear Ron Webb at Life Abundant Church on Sunday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 397 Sorrell St. Call (870) 704-4040.
Free clothing giveaway
The Silver Valley Church, located at 2262 Milam Lane will have a free clothing giveaway Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clothing for all sizes and seasons will be available. Everyone is welcome to come and fill up bags of clothing at no cost. For more information, contact Pastor Rodney Stromlund at (870) 754-1932.
Easter Eggstravaganza
Open Door Baptist Church will host an indoor glow-in-the-dark Easter Egg hunt on Friday, April 10, beginning at 6:30 p.m. for ages 3-11. The church is located at 606 Cottonwood Road. Visit OpenDoorBC.com to register children.
Sunrise service
Easter Sunrise service will be held at Valley View UMC on Valley View Church Road, Sunday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. with a breakfast potluck to follow the service.
HWC meets April 14
The next Harrison Woman’s Connection will be Tuesday, April 14 at noon at Bear Creek Springs Baptist Church at 179 DeVito’s Loop, North. Harriet Ford will be the speaker, and Jean Hankins’s event photography will be the special feature. Rhonda Matthews will provide the music. Tickets are $9. Call for reservations or cancellations (870) 749-2660 by 8 a.m. Monday, April 13. HWC is an affiliate of Stonecroft Ministries of Kansas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.