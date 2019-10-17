Revival
Harrison Bible Missionary Church will host evangelist Ben Dowd, Bella Vista for revival services Oct. 18-27. Sunday services are at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday services are at 7 p.m. The church is located at 802 E. Prospect. Call Pastor Matthew Haley at (870) 741-8554 for more information.
Steven Grant to speak.
BATAVIA — Restoration Life Fellowship in Batavia will host author and Pastor Steven Grant of Destiny Christian Center on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 10:30 a.m. He and his father, Pastor David Grant, will also be playing their saxophones. For more info call Doug at (303) 547-7298.
Walk for God
VENDOR — A walk for God is planned for Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. The walk will begin at Log Hall Church on Hwy. 374 and walking to Vendor Assembly of God and back. Call (870) 434-5212.
Bible Reading
GREEN FOREST — Readers of all ages and ethnic backgrounds are requested to sign up for a 15-minute time slot for the Green Forest 10th Annual Carroll County Bible Reading Marathon. The marathon will take place at the Green Forest Town Square. Readers are encouraged to be a block coordinator, one who helps with sign up of 8 to 16 friends, family, coworkers and be on site for a four-hour time. Jo Anne Wurdermann is the scheduler and can be contacted at (870) 350-0451. Everyone can come listen to the Word being read or participate as a reader beginning October 28th at 6 p.m. and continuing round the clock until Friday November 1st at 12:30 p.m.
14th annual Fall Fest at The Creek
Bear Creek Springs Baptist Church at 179 DeVito Loop will host a Fall Festival from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. The free, carnival-style event is loaded with games, inflatables, tons of prizes, candy for children ages 3 years through 6th grade. Prizes and food for the whole family. Family friendly costumes are welcome.
Operation Christmas Child
Arvest Bank and North Central Arkansas Christmas Child have partnered to provide empty shoeboxes for anyone packing a box for OCC. Boxes will be available, Oct. 8-Nov. 21 at area Arvest Bank locations. Once filled, boxes can be dropped off Nov. 18-25 at a local drop off center. Call (870) 404-1030 for more information.
Awareness/Response Training
A one-day intruder training for church security teams is planned for Nov. 7 at Four Winds Church in Conway and at Evangel Temple, Nov. 8, in Fort Smith. Time is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Register online at strategosintl.com or call (888) 569-5444.
Community Choir Messiah rehearsals
Marvin Murphree will host the community choir rehearsals for Messiah performance on Sunday, Nov. 17, 24, and December 8 and 15. Rehearsals will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The performance is Monday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. All with an interest in singing are welcome to join. Rehearsals and the performance will be held at the First Presbyterian Church. Call Murphree at (417) 848-5642.
