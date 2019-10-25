Revival services
Harrison Bible Missionary Church will continue revival services Oct. 25-27 with evangelist Ben Dowd. The church is located at 802 E. Prospect. Weeknight services begin at 7 p.. Sunday services at 10:45.
Walk for God
VENDOR — A walk for God is planned for Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. The walk will begin at Log Hall Church on Hwy. 374 and walking to Vendor Assembly of God and back. Call (870) 434-5212.
Fall Festival
The Hopewell Baptist Church is hosting a Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 26 with a hayride beginning at 4:30 p.m. Food, games and prizes will be after the hayride. Call (870) 741-3514 for information.
Fall Festival
BERGMAN — Life Abundant Church is hosting a Fall Festival on Oct. 26, from 3-5 p.m. Bounce Houses, big slides, food, fun, door prizes, music and candy in the Bergman Practice Gym.
Bible Reading
GREEN FOREST — Readers of all ages and ethnic backgrounds are requested to sign up for a 15-minute time slot for the Green Forest 10th Annual Carroll County Bible Reading Marathon. The marathon will take place at the Green Forest Town Square. Jo Anne Wurdermann is the scheduler and can be contacted at (870) 350-0451. Everyone can come listen to the Word being read or participate as a reader beginning October 28th at 6 p.m. and continuing round the clock until Friday November 1st at 12:30 p.m.
14th annual Fall Fest at The Creek
Bear Creek Springs Baptist Church at 179 DeVito Loop will host a Fall Festival from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. The free, carnival-style event is loaded with games, inflatables, tons of prizes, candy for children ages 3 years through 6th grade. Prizes and food for the whole family. Family friendly costumes are welcome.
Operation Christmas Child
Arvest Bank and North Central Arkansas Christmas Child have partnered to provide empty shoeboxes for anyone packing a box for OCC. Boxes will be available, Oct. 8-Nov. 21 at area Arvest Bank locations. Once filled, boxes can be dropped off Nov. 18-25 at a local drop off center. Call (870) 404-1030 for more information.
UM Men’s Chili & Stew Supper
Friday, Oct. 25 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the United Methodist Men will host an all you can eat chili and stew supper in the Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church at 1100 Bower Street. Take out is available, but please order by phone Friday morning. Tickets are available at the door. Adult price is $6, children under 12 is $4. Single family household max is $20. Children age 3 and under are free.
Fall Festival
Oak Lane Free Will Baptist Church is hosting a Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 26. Family fun games will be from 3-6 p.m. Homemade chili, hotdogs and chips from 6-7 p.m. with a hayride at 7:15. A bake sale will benefit the youth fund. A family photo booth, face painting and pumpkin painting will be available. Finish off the evening with a bonfire, smores, hot chocolate and testimony service.
Free community carnival
ST JOE — The Buffalo River Baptist, First Baptist Church of St. Joe and Zion’s Light Baptist Churches are sponsoring a community carnival at the St. Joe Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 5-8 p.m. The Community Center is on Hwy. 374 West in St. Joe one quarter mile from U.S. 65. Costumes are welcome.
John Bowman in revival
COMPTON — New Hope Full Gospel Church of Compton is hosting John Bowman in revival on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. and Monday-Wednesday at 7 p.m. Call Pastor Arlis Burks at (870) 715-5074 for more information.
Revival
Pine Grove Church on Smith Mountain Road is hosting a revival Nov. 1-4. Evening services begin at 7 p.m. Sunday morning will be 10 a.m. Anthony Bower will speak Friday. Stanton Willis on Saturday, Keny Clark is Sunday morning with Austin Williams Sunday night. Bobby Young will preach Monday evening. Call (870) 446-5432 for information.
Awareness/Response Training
A one-day intruder training for church security teams is planned for Nov. 7 at Four Winds Church in Conway and at Evangel Temple, Nov. 8, in Fort Smith. Time is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Register online at strategosintl.com or call (888) 569-5444.
Fins, Feathers & Fur Wild Game
EVERTON — The Everton Baptist Church is hosting the Fins, Feathers & Fur Wild Game Dinner will be held at the Everton Community Center at 6 p.m. on Nov. 2. Door prizes and no admission cost.
Community Choir Messiah rehearsals
Marvin Murphree will host the community choir rehearsals for Messiah performance on Sunday, Nov. 17, 24, and December 8 and 15. Rehearsals will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The performance is Monday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. All with an interest in singing are welcome to join. Rehearsals and the performance will be held at the First Presbyterian Church. Call Murphree at (417) 848-5642.
