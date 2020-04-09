Editor’s Note: Adjustments and modifications are being made daily to local events. Double check plans before you go.
Sight & Sound to present “JESUS” online
Sight & Sound instead will make the “JESUS” movie available for free on the Trinity Broadcasting Network website on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 10-12. It can be found by using the TBN app. TBN announced they will present the showing at noon on Saturday, April 11. Or visit https://watch.tbn.org/sight-sound-theatres-presents-jesus for the TBN app.
Outdoor Afternoon Easter service
Pastors Dewey and Teresa McGarrah and Believers Fellowship will host an Easter Resurrection service in the church parking lot at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 12. The sermon and communion will be delivered from outside to those in their cars. The church is located at 806 North Chestnut.
Drive-In Church
BATAVIA — Batavia Assembly of God will be having Drive-In Church at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 29. Attendees can sit in their vehicles and listen to the live service on their radios or roll down the widow! There will be special music and Pastor Collie will be preaching on a special platform in the parking lot. All of Batavia A/G’s services are being live streamed at www.BataviaAG.com and on YouTube, with praise and worship and preaching of the Word of God. For questions, contact Pastor Phillip Collie at (870) 741-3660. If weather permits, Batavia A/G will continue to have Drive-In services on Sunday mornings until things return to normal.
Open Door to host drive-in service
Open Door Baptist Church will host Sunday morning services at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the church at 606 Cottonwood Road. Everyone is invited to stay in their car and tune to 105.9 FM to hear the service. For more information call (870) 741-8755.
Dave Ramsey’s FPU coming soon
Open Door Baptist Church continues to take names of those interested in starting the Financial Peace University classes. Call family pastor, Tim Larson at (432) 466-1727 if you’re interested in attending a class in the future.
Silver Valley Church hosts Easter Service
Silver Valley Church, located at 2262 Milam Cemetery Lane, will have Easter Services via Drive-In Church at the church parking lot at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 12, with Pastor Rodney Stromland. For more information, call (870) 754-1392.
