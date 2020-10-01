Informed Choices virtual event
A virtual event fundraiser will be held for Informed Choices. Visit icwc.banquetstream.com to register for the event which is set for Monday, Oct. 5 from 7 to 8 p.m.
Gospel singing
OMAHA — The Cloverdale Pentecostal Church will host a gospel singing on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. The church is located on Tower Road in Omaha. Call (870) 426-5171 for directions or questions.
Life Chain
The Mary Mother of God Catholic Church will host the Life Chain event on Sunday, Oct. 4, from 1-2 p.m. Meet at Harness Roofing on Hwy. 65 across from Hobby Lobby. Social distancing will be observed, masks are optional since it’s an outside event. All are welcome to join in affirming the right to life for all people — born and unborn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.