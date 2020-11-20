Hogan to speak
Teresa Hogan will be preaching two services only at Believers Fellowship Church on Saturday Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. and Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Believers Fellowship Church is located 806 North Chestnut.
T-House fundraiser
OMAHA — Tetelestai House is hosting a virtual fundraiser. Tetelestai House is a 501(c)(3), tax deductible, non profit organization for women coming out of jail, seeking a new way of life. Director Tracy Lindsey says this imaginary fundraiser is a fun way for people to give, and yet not have to attend an event. Gifts can be mailed to P.O. Box 40, Omaha, AR 72662 or text THouse 44321.
