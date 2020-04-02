Editor’s Note: Adjustments and modifications are being made daily to local events. Double check plans before you go.
Special community prayer scheduled
The Pray Harrison organization and Well Springs Community prayer group has scheduled a time of community prayer in the NARMC lower parking lot on Saturday, April 4 at 9 a.m. Everyone is invited to participate in praying for health care workers while staying in their cars. The “Appeal to Heaven” flags will be available to demonstrate support and the need for God’s help in ending this crisis in our state, nation and the world.
Drive-In Church
BATAVIA — Batavia Assembly of God will be having Drive-In Church at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 29. Attendees can sit in their vehicles and listen to the live service on their radios or roll down the widow! There will be special music and Pastor Collie will be preaching on a special platform in the parking lot. All of Batavia A/G’s services are being live streamed at www.BataviaAG.com and on YouTube, with praise and worship and preaching of the Word of God. For questions, contact Pastor Phillip Collie at (870) 741-3660. If weather permits, Batavia A/G will continue to have Drive-In services on Sunday mornings until things return to normal.
Open Door to host drive-in service
Open Door Baptist Church will host Sunday morning services at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the church at 606 Cottonwood Road. Everyone is invited to stay in their car and tune to 105.9 FM to hear the service. For more information call (870) 741-8755.
Johnson in revival
GREEN FOREST — Victory Tabernacle Pentecostal Church will host evangelist Brent Johnson in revival April 2-5 at 7 p.m. nightly and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is located 1.5 miles west of Green Forest on Hwy. 62.
Sunrise service postponed
Easter Sunrise service that was to be held at Valley View UMC on Valley View Church Road, Sunday, April 12 at 6:30 a.m. has been postponed. No services until May 3, at this time.
Dave Ramsey’s FPU coming soon
Open Door Baptist Church continues to take names of those interested in starting the Financial Peace University classes. Call family pastor, Tim Larson at (432) 466-1727 if you’re interested in the class.
