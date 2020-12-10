Candlelight service
Shiloh Baptist Church will host a candlelight service at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16. The church is located at 1802 Campus Drive. The phone number is (870) 743-5977.
BELLEFONTE — Bellefonte UMC will have a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. CDC guidelines will be followed completely and the service will be posted online live.
