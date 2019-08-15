Crossroads worship team to present concert
OLVEY — Paul Braschler and the worship team from Crossroads Community Church will be ministering in music at Olvey Christian Church on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. The church is located at 9631 Farmer St. in Old Town Olvey.
Lighthouse Messengers in concert
ALPENA — The Lighthouse Messengers will be in concert Friday August 23- 6 p.m. at Alpena United Methodist Church. Desserts, Coffee and fellowship to follow. Please bring non-perishable food items (canned meats, soups, vegetables, peanut butter, Mac and cheese mix, etc.) for Blessing Box and Free Food Pantry. For more information call (870) 437-5286.
Bible Reading Marathon
BERRYVILLE — The Carroll County Fairgrounds will be the site of a Bible Reading Marathon. The Berryville Community Praise and Worship night will be held inside the arena on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Groups of singers and musicians will lead the fair goers in worship. On Sunday afternoon, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. the youth will start reading at Gen. 1. Volunteers are invited to read in 15 minute time slots or be a four-hour coordinator. Call Bonnie Roediger at (870) 350-0865 or Donna Pharis at (870) 749-2660 with Bible reading Ministry International. If your group would like to participate in the Friday night kickoff you can call Yelonda Lynch at (870) 350-0284 with Kerusso.
Family Day at ‘The Creek’
Bear Creek Springs Baptist Church at 169 DeVito’s Loop is hosting grilled burgers, chicken, hotdogs and desserts. Activities include music, dunk tank, inflatable water slide, tropical obstacle course, horse shoes, bean bag contest, cotton candy, snow cones and more. 9:45 a.m. for grow groups and 11 a.m. for the worship service. Food and fun begins immediately. Come dressed in casual clothes.
Rob, Cindy McCorkle to speak
"Kingdom Lifestyle Revival: WellSpring Community and Real Ministries invite you to join us for special services hosting Dr. Rob and Cindy McCorkle on Thursday and Friday August 29-30 at 7 p.m. The location will be at Real Ministries located across from City Hall at 111 S. Spring Street. Rob and Cindy desire to bring renewal and reformation to churches and movements through writing, teaching, revivals, awakenings and conferences.
Operation Christmas Child info meeting
Operation Christmas Child North Central Arkansas is hosting a Project Leader Workshop on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 1 to 3:00 p.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church, 1306 East Nineth St, in Mountain Home. The workshop is open to anyone interested in Operation Christmas Child and will feature craft demonstrations and tips, free resources and online links, what to pack and not pack in a shoebox. Attendees are encouraged to share their ideas and tips.
Camp meeting set
MT. JUDEA — The Fellowship Tabernacle Camp meeting will take place Sept. 1-16, meeting nightly at 7:30 p.m. in Mt. Judea. There will be different speakers every night. For more information, contact Jerry Marshall at (870) 434-5387.
Fundraiser for backpack ministry
First Lutheran Church will be the host and location for the first BBQ cook-off from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 515 S. Locust. Cost is $5 people’s choice sampling ticket per person and to vote for People’s Choice. Teams can enter for $50 per team. Pork Butts provided. Additional concessions and activities will be onsite. Sponsors are being accepted. Email flchar.org or call (870) 741-9777 for more information.
