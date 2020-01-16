Friday Night Bible study
Family pastor, Tim Larson and Open Door Baptist Church is beginning Friday Night Fire, a Bible Study for adults from 7-8 p.m. Children are welcome. The church is located at 606 Cottonwood Road. Call Tim at (432) 466-1727 for more information.
Chili supper at Trinity Faith Fellowship
The Trinity Faith Fellowship at the Iron Stop Chapel will hold a chili and soup supper on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Food is available for dine in or carry out. $5 for adults and $3 for children under 7. Proceeds benefit the Ladies Auxiliary. For more information contact Pastor Hale at (870) 391-1114.
Special service with Brenda Denney
OSAGE — Soloist and speaker, Brenda Denney will be at Osage Assembly of God on Highway 412 on Sunday night, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. Call Pastor Gerry Bryant at 715-7674 for information.
David Owens to minister
Jubilee Worship Center will host services with evangelist David Owens on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 26-28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Quality Inn Convention Center on Hwy. 62/65 North. Contact Pastor Ken Rensink at (870) 426-4147 for more information.
