Editor’s Note: Adjustments and modifications are being made daily to local events. Double check plans before you go.
Southern Plainsmen Quartet in concert
ST. JOE — Buffalo River Baptist Church is hosting The Southern Plainsmen Quartet, “Louisiana’s Goodwill Ambassadors” at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23. The church is located at 490 Tennyson. There is no admission charge, but a love offering will be received.
Celebrating 84 years of ministry
BATAVIA — Pastors Phillip and Rachel Collie extend a heartfelt invitation to the community to celebrate 84 years of ministry on August 25. The church was set in order on August 25, 1936, by District Presbyter, G. W. Hardcastle, Sectional Presbyter S. A. Merril and Pastor Rufus Nicholson. Sunday, August 23, Batavia Assembly of God will host its annual Homecoming service to celebrate the anniversary. Arkansas Assemblies of God District Superintendent, Larry Moore, will be preaching. The service will begin at 10:45 a.m. There will be a fellowship meal hosted by the church following the service in the fellowship hall. The church is located on Highway 392 at Batavia. Email pastor@bataviaag.com if you have old photos to share.
Bobby Hogan
Dewey and Teresa McGarrah and Believers Fellowship are hosting evangelist Bobby Hogan on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. The church is located at 806 N. Chestnut.
