‘In person’ services set
BATAVIA -- Batavia Assembly of God will resume "in person" services on Sunday, May 10 (Mother's Day). During phase one, the church will be following the guidelines of Governor Hutchison. If you have a fever, a cough, shortness of breath or symptoms typical of Covid-19 or have been exposed to someone with the Covid-19 in the past 14 days, the church asks you to stay home and watch the service online. If you are 65 years old or old or have underlying health conditions including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, severe obesity, asthma or immunocompromising conditions (because these are at a higher risk for severe illness if infected by Covid-19), we ask that you stay home and watch the service online. Face masks will be required for everyone 10 years old and older. The church will supply a mask if need be. Aside from family groups, seating in the sanctuary must follow strict physical distancing protocols with 6 feet between individuals. Batavia Assembly of God has taken measures to make sure the building is cleaned and disinfected before every service. There will be hand sanitizing stations. The Wednesday evening service will continue to be online ONLY. There will be no Sunday school, nursery or children's church. The church will continue live stream services for those who are not comfortable with large gatherings at this time or you have underlying health concerns. For more information, contact Pastor Phillip Collie at 870-741-3660. Visit www.BataviaAG.com for more information and online services.
Dave Ramsey’s FPU coming soon
Open Door Baptist Church continues to take names of those interested in starting the Financial Peace University classes. Call family pastor, Tim Larson at (432) 466-1727 if you’re interested in attending a class in the future.
