Community communion
Life Abundant Church is hosting communion on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 beginning at 5 p.m. The church is located at 397 Sorrell Street. For more information call (870) 577-0638.
Friday Night Bible study
Family pastor, Tim Larson and Open Door Baptist Church is beginning Friday Night Fire, a Bible Study for adults from 7-8 p.m. beginning, Jan. 10. The church is located at 606 Cottonwood Road. Call Tim at (432) 466-1727 for more information.
