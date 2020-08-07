We had an unexpected blessing last week. Our son’s family from Orlando, Florida needed to get away from the construction zone of their kitchen remodel to the quiet of the Ozarks and of course we said “Come on!”
We went to Lost Valley to enjoy the outdoors and experienced some rain showers while we were on the trails. I got to the base of the waterfall area and my son wouldn’t allow me to go up higher “because of my age.”
I’ll admit, it’s a sore spot for me. And I’ve talked to God about it. I know it’s just my pride, but I really don’t feel that old! My son has a point, I do have a birthday coming soon. It’s the one the government gets involved in and sends well wishes.
Anyway, back to the trail. I obliged and stayed at the base of the waterfall (which was dry at that moment by the way). It was wonderful to be in the middle of God’s creation. I really need to spend more time in the woods.
After the “younger” Braymers explored the cave we were ready to head back. This time my hubby wanted to go back the way the rest of us had gone up — the steeper more difficult trail. Well, I didn’t want him going by himself, so I went with him. It had been difficult to get up. I’ll be honest I did my fair share of being out of breath — but I did it. Just did it slow.
So we were headed down the steepest part of the trail (still raining) and for some reason Ozark rocks get really slick and slimy in the rain. Hubby had on his new bright yellow poncho he was so proud to have picked up at JB’s in Compton. He was the only one dry in the family. He suggested I put my hand on his shoulder for additional support as we headed down the steep trail.
Well, I lost my footing and yelled, “Here I come!” I just knew I was going to push him over. But instead I slid belly first about six feet with my arms extended out front like I was Superman flying through the sky. Except I was flying down a muddy, slimy, rocky, steep mountain trail. I have to confess I took bits and pieces of the mountain home with me in my clothes and skin.
When I finally came to a stop, I couldn’t believe I was alive. It appeared all my limbs were still intact. I told hubby I was OK and to let me just lay there a second. He got the backpack off so I could get up a little at a time and sit on the big rocks around me. The insides of my thumbs are a beautiful purple and green at the time of this writing and the bruises around my knee keep spreading out into colorful shades. I am amazed my face didn’t hit a rock on the downhill slide in my Superman position. All the evidence of my actions can be well hidden from the public.
When we caught up with the rest of the family, they could tell by the mud, rocks and dirt on my arms and shirt we had an exciting adventure. But so had they. One of the boys had fallen five feet off a boulder and landed on his side on another rock. It had knocked the wind out of him. His dad got a gash in his own hand trying to get to his son in a hurry. So if we had taken time for an “after” picture, we wouldn’t have looked like the same family hours earlier.
But in hindsight, I have conceded to a few things. I promised not to hike again on a steep mountainous path in the rain. My hands are my life at the piano and computer. God spared our family from serious danger that day. We all knew it and are still very grateful.
The funny part of this adventure … and isn’t there always something funny to laugh about later? PawPaw continued to wear his bright yellow poncho as he and the oldest grandson headed ahead of the slow moving group, to move a vehicle to a closer parking lot. He didn’t realize the view we got following behind him. As I was falling, I had ripped his poncho right down the middle back and he looked as if he was wearing a hospital gown down a hallway. We all laughed as the kids called him Big Bird. He had been so proud of that “high quality poncho he planned to wear again and again.” We couldn’t stop laughing as the back of his hiking clothes were now getting wet just like the rest of us. I guess I owe him a poncho … maybe for Christmas!
