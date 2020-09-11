I'm sort of an Energizer driver. Though every once in awhile, while driving long distances, I need some help staying alert: music, air, food, especially food. I must confess, though, that carrots and celery are not my idea of an exciting snack to keep going. When we've stopped for gas over the years, I've gone into the convenience store and picked up a pack of little donuts, cupcakes or fruit pies. Nourishing “health food.” But now, I have joined the "think about what you're putting into your body" way of thinking. Food manufacturers have to put a little label on their products that describes what's in those tempting snacks. Now I check that before I buy it. I cannot believe the fat grams, calories, sodium and cholesterol. Hello artery clog, high blood pressure, cholesterol, and triple bypass surgery. A lot of food companies have figured out that trend, and that's why you see more products that are low-fat, no-fat, low-cholesterol, and sometimes no taste. That contents list is a great thing for all of us. A lot of us aren't making our food decisions based on just how good it tastes or our appetite. We care about what's in the food that is about to be in us!
It's good to pay attention to the contents before you put something in your mouth, or in your mind. When God tells us what it means to make Jesus Lord of our thoughts and our mind He puts it this way in Philippians 4:8, "Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things."
That's God's diet plan for your heart. And notice the deciding factor in whether you should watch or listen to or read something. It's the content! Not if it's funny, clever, or entertaining; not if you like the tune or style; and not if it's something "everyone" is listening to or seeing. I can't afford to pick what I eat just based on whether I like the taste. I could have an early date with a heart specialist or an undertaker that way. No, I have to decide based on whether or not the contents of this taste treat are unhealthy.
That's how your Savior wants you to decide what you listen to, read or watch. Look at the contents. Think about some of your favorite TV programs, music, websites, magazines, books, movies, the humor you listen to. Does it pass God's test for what gets into your heart? Is it something to be admired? Is it pure? Is it something Jesus would feel comfortable with? Is it something He would laugh at or recommend? Does it portray God's ways or sinful ways? Is it clean or suggestive? Is it positive or negative?
God cares about what you're "eating" mentally. He makes it very clear. And He says this in Proverbs 4:23, "Above all else, guard your heart, because it is the wellspring of life." If an animal happens to fall in a well and dies, it will pollute the drinks that come out of that well. It's the same with your mind. If you allow something polluted or dead in there, it will continue to contaminate the well for a long time. That's why we have such a hard time forgetting a dirty joke or movie scene. Sin-stained stuff makes a deeper impression than we could ever imagine. So long after the song is off the charts or the show is over, the pollution planted by them will live in your heart and continue to poison your thoughts and your desires.
God has called us to become new people by what He says is the "renewing of your mind" (Romans 12:1). It's hard to make your sin-polluted mind new and clean when you keep pumping in more garbage. If you want to be all you were meant to be in Christ, then pay attention to what you're putting in your mind. The package may be very attractive, the taste may be exciting, but the contents may be deadly. And for a disciple of Jesus, the contents settle whether it should be going in you or not.© Ronald P. Hutchcraft 2020
