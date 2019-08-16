Training for all children’s workers in Northwest Arkansas is being offered by Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF).
CEF is the largest evangelistic Christian outreach to children in the world.
The course being offered is “Teaching Children Effectively 1 (TEC1)
The course covers 33 hours of instructive teaching on Bible lessons, memory verses, counseling children for salvation and many more relevant topics. Anyone working with a church will benefit from this teaching.
The cost is $125. This fee covers all training manual costs. The course will be held at Olvey Bible Church on Sept. 7, 21, 28 and Oct. 5.
For more information and registration email cefonline.com and click on training, or contact Debbie Day at (870) 416-9594.
