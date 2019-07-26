Children’s Charity Ministry is moving to a larger facility at the corner of Main Street and Eric. Volunteers were moving things from the warehouse and store front at the Younes Shopping Center to the new location.
CCM is a non-profit organization and the Thrift Store sponsors seven organizations the community benefits from — The Backpack program, Hygiene program, Christmas, Family Pantry, Prom Assistance and the Back To School Hygiene program.
The Backpack program serviced 759 children every week in five counties by providing food for children to take home to eat on the weekends.
Director Cindy Martin said volunteers and donations are always needed. They are looking forward to opening the Thrift Store at the new location hopefully on Monday,Aug. 5. Hours will be Monday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Look for the purple and yellow stripes painted on the railing at the new building. Call (870) 704-8030 for more information.
