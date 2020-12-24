It’s a Christmas like no other. In a year like no other.
One clue it was different was the Santa Claus at a popular store. Oh, the kids were still telling Santa what they wanted for Christmas. Actually, they were yelling what they wanted. Because Santa was behind Plexiglas – masked, of course! So much for sitting on Santa’s lap, whispering Christmas secrets in his ear.
This 2020 Christmas, we really do “need a little Christmas right this very minute.” We need some “merry” this Christmas. Some joy to our world.
There are people missing this year – some, tragic victims of this brutal pandemic. Others are just able to Zoom, because of COVID concerns.
We were missing some of that adrenaline rush of navigating a surge of shoppers, a Christmas-festive mall, a schedule of holiday events.
There’s been loss this year – jobs, businesses, a school year, handshakes, hugs and human connection. Many of life’s simple pleasures and diversions lost – going out to eat, sporting events, going to church, being with friends. And those priceless intangibles – like the security of our normal routines, the freedom to go without having to calculate risks, the ability to plan and anticipate.
Underneath the joyful melody of carols plays a quiet, minor key. That sense of heaviness, sadness and uncertainty that’s been building during these strange, painful months.
We really do need a little Christmas right this very minute.
Even the stripped down 2020 version of Christmas. The uncluttered version. Less running, more reflection. Less frantic, more family. Less madness, more meaning.
Our hearts are softer. More caring. More likely to stop for someone who’s hurting. To provide meals or run an errand for someone. Listen to their story. Do something to thank and honor medical front-line workers. Love on our kids whose young lives have been upended. Pray with someone who’s broken or afraid.
Maybe this simpler Christmas has allowed us to slow down and see what – and who – we’ve flown by in a busier time. To think, “others.” Not just buying them a gift, but being a gift.
Though this season reminds me how much I lost the day I lost my wife Karen, it has – especially this year – reminded me of some things worth celebrating. Things that, in this year of losses, are unlosable treasures.
They’re part of the angel’s birth announcement that first Christmas: “I bring you good news that will cause great joy” (Luke 2:10). Because of the difference the Baby born that day would make.
Good news like an unlosable love. The kind promised in Scripture: “Nothing in all creation will ever be able to separate us from the love of God that is revealed in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 8:39).
The disease-proof, disaster-proof, death-proof love Jesus referenced when He said, “Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you” (Hebrews 13:5). That “never leave you” love that wouldn’t leave even when He was dying on a cross to pay for my sin.
It’s hard to express what that means to a man who lost the great love of his life in one cardiac moment. To live with a love I have no fear of losing. I’ve grieved watching the awful stories of COVID families and patients unable to be together at the end. But I know this: no one with Jesus ever dies alone. “Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil – for You are with me” (Psalm 23:4).
Perhaps the most devastating loss this year has been lost hope. The upheavals of this year have snatched many hope sources from our hands. Our hopes have proven to be fragile. Losable. We’re in the storm of our lives without a harbor or anchor.
But hope is part of that Christmas “good news.” Because Jesus came and added a word to “life” — “everlasting.” He brought eternity to us. “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16). He proved He can give eternal life with His death-shattering resurrection.
This isn’t all there is. Our pain, loss and dying are a dot on a huge canvas called eternity. Where Jesus promised “there will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain” (Revelation 21:4). I can make it through a long, hard winter knowing there’s spring on the other side.
And between here and there, there is His “never leave you” presence.
Sing those carols. Wrap those gifts. Light that tree. Jesus has given us “joy to the world” no pandemic can touch!
© Ronald P. Hutchcraft 2020
