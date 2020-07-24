Editor's Note: This is the full article written by retired Judge Donald West that will be divided up into several articles.
Both of our nations began not unlike the other.
Israel was forged out of slavery in Egypt and deliverance by God’s appointed deliverer at that time, Moses, a pre-type of the ultimate Deliverer of Israel and also the world, Jesus, in approximately 1446 BC.
After experiencing ten plagues culminating in an event resulting in the death of all first-born male Egyptians and their livestock, Israel (this event, referred to as the Passover, has been celebrated by the Jewish people for the last 3,400 years!) was not only free to leave, but were urged on and out of the country by their former captors. However, Egypt’s pharaoh obviously developed second thoughts at losing this large “workforce” and sent his army to retrieve and return those pesky Israelites to their respective and proper position in his empire.
But this ill-designed act of pharaoh’s is a prime demonstration of a major truth, and why one should study and learn from history: “Those who do not learn from history (ten plagueish lessons already, and still unschooled? Wow!) are doomed to repeat it.”
Ten plagues and Pharaoh is still not sufficiently convinced of the correctness of his decision to free Israel; so one further climatic demonstration of God’s power was required to fully drive home the point why he, and all the rest of us as well, should learn from history, whether recent or the distant (Exodus 1-15) past.
God would use the bottom of the Red Sea as a pathway to freedom for His Chosen People, and the same Red Sea bottom as a liquified tomb for the Egyptian mechanized (chariots) Army. Thereby demonstrating another great and universal truth: “The one thing that man (and pharaoh) has learned from history, is that man (and pharaoh) does not learn from history.” But there is yet another truth that trends with the above two: “Learn from other people’s mistakes, you cannot possibly live long enough to make them all yourself.”
The beginnings of our nation also have aspects of pharaohs, water, and a promised land. England in the 17th century was dominated by the Church of England, a newly established institution which had come into being by the ongoing “protests” of Martin Luther in the Germanic region of Europe beginning in October, 1517, which would initiate a global Protestant movement; and Henry VIII’s almost simultaneous dispute with the Roman Catholic Church over his divorce or annulment from Catherine of Aragon and prospective marriage to Anne Boleyn.
Henry, as you know, was looking for a male heir which seemed unlikely with Catherine after so many years of but one daughter, Mary, and other still-born or early infant deaths.
Catherine, however, though unable to deliver a male heir for Henry, was no wall flower. She was the daughter of Ferdinand and Isabella of Spain; yes, that Ferdinand and Isabella of the Columbus saga, and the sister-in-law of King Philip of Spain, a devout Catholic king of a devout Catholic nation, both of which devoutly supported the Church in Rome, financially and militarily, as well as theologically.
Pope Clement VII may have been highly reluctant to grant a divorce to Henry that would clearly antagonize the Church’s primary supporter, an in-law to Catherine, and the king of the most powerful nation in the world at that time (thanks to all that gold, silver, and other commodities coming in from Spain’s colonies in the New World (Mexico, Columbia, Venezuela, Peru, Cuba, the Caribbean Islands, Florida, southern Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi and what is now the southwest United States. So, in fact, he didn’t.
Thus with a recalcitrant Rome unwilling to grant his most urgent wish, but determined to rid himself of an unproductive wife and gain the much younger Anne Boleyn as his spouse, Henry would wrench England out of its Catholic tradition by denominating himself, rather than the Pope, as head of the newly declared Church of England, appoint new Church leaders who saw divorce or annulment more his way (in fact, his way), and ultimately escaped his marriage with Catherine to marry the young and potentially more fecund Anne. And that sports fans, is how our motherland, England, became Protestant. Along, of course, with a bloody sectarian conflict that claimed thousands of lives on both sides through several decades.
But even by the beginning of the 1600’s, the Church of England had retained and assumed many trappings, practices, and theological positions of the past which some new protestants took unkindly to, to say the least. Derisively referred to as “puritans” and “separatists” by the English authorities, religious and political, they were unwilling to toe the old/new religious line. Death for these “malcontents” was not uncommon, including on some occasions, burning at the stake or loss of head by axe, and exile became a means of avoiding these and other very ugly consequences of dissent.
So over four hundred fled to the city of Leiden, Netherlands, and eventually that is where the Puritans in 1617 would originate and develop their plan to make a pilgrimage to another land (Virginia, where Jamestown had been founded in 1607) where they and their descendants could remain Englishmen as opposed to their descendants becoming Dutchmen; but still practice their faith in relative safety as they felt led by God’s Holy Scripture; to these people, the Bible was the only guide to and from their God, the God of the Old and New Testaments, the God of Israel.
“A Puritan believed it was necessary to venture back to the absolute beginning of Christianity, before the church had been corrupted by centuries of laxity and abuse, to locate divine truth. In lieu of time travel, there was the Bible, with the New Testament providing the only reliable account of Christ’s time on earth while the Old Testament contained a rich storehouse of still vital truths. If something was not in the scriptures, it was man-made distortion of what God intended.
At once radical and deeply conservative, the Puritans had chosen to spurn two thousand years of accumulated tradition in favor of a text that gave them a direct and personal connection to God (a major tenet of Martin Luther and the Protestants).
“A Puritan had no use for the Church of England’s Book of Common Prayer, since it tampered with the original meaning of the Bible and inhibited the spontaneity that they felt was essential to attaining a true and honest glimpse of the Divine. Hymns were also judged to be a corruption of God’s Word — instead, a Puritan read directly from the Bible and sang scrupulously translated psalms whose meaning took precedence over the demands of rhyme and meter … Puritans refused to kneel while taking communion, since there was no evidence that the apostles had done so during the Last Supper.
There was also no biblical precedent for making the sign of the cross when uttering Christ’s name. Even more important, there was no precedent for the system of bishops that ran the Church of England. The only biblically sanctioned organizational unit was the individual congregation.
“The Puritans believed that a congregation began with a covenant (a term they took from the Bible) between a group of believers and God. As a self-created and independent entity, the congregation elected a university-trained minister and, if the occasion should arise, voted him out.
The Puritans also used the concept of a covenant to describe the individual’s relationship with God. Ever since the Fall, when Adam had broken his covenant of works with God, man had been deserving of perpetual damnation. God had since made a covenant with Christ; upon the fulfillment of that covenant, God had offered a covenant of grace to just a small minority of people, known as the Saints. “Mayflower” by Nathaniel Philbrick, pages 8-9, is a book well worth reading in this 400th anniversary year of these described events.
To get there, required the Pilgrims own crossing of a body of water (the Big Pond in this case and, gulp, its northern latitudes) that seemed as threatening to these Puritans as assuredly the Red Sea did to the boatless Hebrews. After two false starts from Southampton and Dartmouth due to the leaking of their sister ship, Speedwell, in the late summer of 1620; the Pilgrims finally abandoned the leaker, consolidated most passengers and cargo on the Mayflower and finally 102 Pilgrims and strangers made the third cast-off from Plymouth, England, on Sept. 6, 1620, a charm, so to speak.
The crossing would consume sixty-six days. Due to storms that threatened their ship and compelled them to yield to contrary winds on numerous occasions, the average rate of speed for their voyage across the northern Atlantic was approximately two miles per hour. And when landfall did come on the eastside of Cape Cod, they were still over two hundred miles north of their destination, the northern border of the colony of Virginia, which at that time was the Hudson River, New York state’s current southwestern border with New Jersey (the original colony of Virginia was obviously one big dude and the magnitude of its width was exceeded exponentially by its length which ran from “sea to sea”; that is: the Atlantic to the Pacific).
Regardless, Christopher Jones, the captain of the Mayflower, had had enough. The region of the Nausets, Pocassets, Pokanokets, Narragansetts, Wessagusetts, and the Massachusetts Indians would have to do. That is, what remained of these tribal clans.
Unbeknownst, but highly favorable to the Pilgrims as they engaged in their three year planning for their pilgrimage, “the Indians of southern New England (catch that?) had been hit by what scientists refer to as a virgin soil epidemic … (maybe a pandemic? Maybe the cornyvirus!!!).
“From 1616 to 1619, what may have been bubonic plague (guess not) introduced by European fishermen in modern Maine spread south along the Atlantic seaboard to the eastern shore of Narragansett Bay, killing as many as 90 percent of the region’s inhabitants … Portions of coastal New England that had once been as densely populated as Western Europe were suddenly empty of people. “Mayflower,” page 48. Ibid.
“No Native dwellings remained [at what would become Plymouth] in the winter of 1620, but gruesome evidence of the epidemic was scattered all around the area. Their skulls and bones were found in many places lying still above the ground … a very sad spectacle to behold. It would be here, on the bone-whitened hills of Plymouth, that the Pilgrims hoped to begin a new life.”page 79-80, ibid.
(The Israelites were not as fortunate as the Pilgrims since the Canaanites were in the Promised Land in force, with no hint of epidemics, pandemics, or the cornyvirus; and so frightening to the Israelites that they refused to enter at God’s command; thereby resulting in the eventual deaths of 603,548 of the 603,500 Israelites warriors, and a delay of forty years as God methodically created another Israelite army even as He purged Israel of its old one. Joshua and Caleb were the two (Numbers 13 and 14). Moses didn’t enter the Promised Land either, but for another reason altogether.
Too, brutally cold storms encountered by the Pilgrims once anchored within Cape Cod Bay caused such discomfort and hardship that the “origins of death for some Pilgrims began here.” page 65. Ibid … The Pilgrims “soon discovered … that New England had a very different climate than England … Adding to the disparity between America and England winters is the Gulf Stream, which continually warms the British Isles.
But in 1620 there was another factor at work. North America was in the midst of what climatologists have called the “little ice age” a period of exceptional cold that persisted well into the eighteenth century.” page 66. ibid.
“Years later, William Bradford (a Pilgrim leader whose wife would die shortly after arrival in the New World; possibly by suicide) looked back to that first morning in America with wonder. ‘But here I cannot stay and make a pause, and, stand half amazed at this poor people’s condition …They had now no friends to welcome them, nor inns to entertain or refresh their weatherbeaten bodies; no houses or much less towns to repair to, to seek for succor.’ In the next four months, half of them would be dead. But what astonished Bradford was that half of them would somehow survive. ‘What could now sustain them,’ Bradford wrote, ‘but the Spirit of God and His Grace? May not and ought not the children of these fathers rightly say: “Our fathers were Englishmen which came over this great ocean, and were ready to perish in this wilderness; but they cried unto the Lord, and He heard their voice and looked on their adversity.’ “Mayflower,” page 46. Ibid.
Approximately a decade later, a large reinforcement of Pilgrims came to the same region in eleven ships in the number of over 700, but they would not join their co-religionists in Plymouth, for about sixty miles further up the coast lies a magnificent harbor and location for a port city that they would embrace and name Boston for an English city on the northeast coast of England.
Sixteen years later a college would be formed across the harbor from Boston in the village of Cambridge. “The college would be named Harvard and like most other schools of its day, was founded by evangelical Christians in order to train students to know Jesus Christ. Harvard’s 1646 charter states its purpose clearly (original spelling and Scripture references retained:
“Let every Student be plainly instructed, and earnestly pressed to consider well, the maine end of his life and studies is, to know God and Jesus Christ which is eternal life (John 17:3. Jesus praying: “And this is eternal life, that they may know You, the only true God, and Jesus Christ whom You have sent.”) and therefore to lay Christ in the bottome, as the only foundation of all sound knowledge and Learning. And seeing the Lord only giveth wisedome, Let every one seriously set himself by prayer in secret to seeke it of Him. (Prov.2:1: My son, if you receive my words, and treasure my commands within you, 2. So that you incline your ear to wisdom, and apply your heart to understanding; 3. Yes, if you cry out for discernment, and lift up your voice for understanding, 4. If you seek her as silver, and search for her as for hidden treasures; 5.Then you will understand the fear of the Lord.” “I Don’t Have Enough Faith to Be an Atheist,” by Norman L. Geisler and Frank Turek, page 205.
By the way, an absolutely awesome defense of the Christian faith which every believer should obtain, read, reread, and re-reread!!!
Today Harvard is a bastion, fortress, and citadel for humanisn, naturalism, materialism, Darwinism, and by virtue of these positions, atheism. Harvard, you’ve come a long way, baby!
God through Proverbs and the Psalms, however, has this to say about that: Prov.9:10: “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, and the knowledge of the Holy One is understanding.” And: “The fool has said in his heart, “There is no God.” Psalm 14:1.
Our forefathers not only had faith, they had knowledge. Let us pray that their descendants regain what they had, but it is definitely not looking good, however. In fact, don’t even count on it!
In very similar moral and spiritual circumstances to the ones we Americans presently find ourselves today, God had a message for Israel/Judah through His prophet Jeremiah in roughly 586 BC. Jeremiah 15:1: “Then the Lord said to me (Jeremiah), ‘Though Moses and Samuel (Israel’s two greatest prophets up to that time) stood before Me, yet My mind could not be favorable toward this people. Cast them out of My sight, and let them go forth. 2. And it shall be, if they say to you, “where shall we go?,”
Then you shall tell them, “Thus say the Lord, Such as are for death, to death, and such as are for the sword, to the sword; and such as are for the famine, to the famine, and such as are for the captivity, to the captivity. 3. And I will appoint over them four forms of destruction, says the Lord …”; well you have probably got the drift by now, so if you are interested, you can look it up and read the rest for yourself. But keep in mind that these kinds of warnings or worse fill the entire book of Jeremiah. And as he inscribes God’s word to Judah, the Babylonians are at the very gates of the city of Jerusalem, the last hold out of a now defeated, crushed, and prostrate Judah.
As the old saying goes: “Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
