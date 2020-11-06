Editor’s Note: This is the full article written by retired Judge Donald West that will be divided up into several articles for newsprint.
Not wanting to omit anything within God’s Word to us that speaks to this nation’s heinous, serial crime of having killed 60,000,000 infants and still counting, that SCOTUS initially unleashed, legalized and ensconced in “constitutionality” by its Roe v. Wade decision in January 1973; I have attempted to identify as best I can, which goes without saying is woefully inadequate, most of the scripture that speaks to child sacrifice; the act of which God repeatedly calls an ABOMINATION; repeatedly condemns throughout His Word; repeatedly savages Israel for its engagement therein; and repeatedly uses Israel as a WARNING, ADMONITION, AND EXAMPLE for the entire world.
But the world, including our formerly great nation, resolutely and contemptuously continues, to what will be our eternal regret, the ignoring of these timeless warnings of God; as demonstrably demonstrated by the recent “granting of sainthood,” if not outright “deification,” to a just deceased supreme court justice who did all she could to legally and slavishly promote, support, and sustain what God has repeatedly, emphatically, and unequivocally labeled an ABOMINATION; and which America so blithely and euphemistically refers to as “the woman’s right to choose” or “pro-choice.” But pro-choicers are only pro when they are not the object of the “choice”!!!
We, as a nation, seem not to contemplate that all supporters of abortion have, THANKS TO THEIR MOTHERS, safely navigated, what has turned out to be since 1973, the pre-born child’s extremely hazardous, dangerous, and perilous passage through the “Strait of Mother’s Choice” and been born (of which sixty million, so far, but still counting, other little tikes have perished on the “rocks, shoals, and rip-tides” of their mother’s id, ego, and grotesque selfishness); and they should be intensely and immensely thankful, if they ever actually gave it any thought, that their mothers allowed them to do so; which is now the fundamental fact that enables them to advance child sacrifice and carry out their own depraved goals upon their own and other’s offspring. Never ever would they want for themselves what they now unstintingly promote for tiny others including their own. But to be sure, let’s at least ask. Are there any volunteers for a late term abortion of yourself? No? Not one for just even one really, late term one? Just one? And really, really, I promise, a really, really, late one so as to allow the volunteer an almost full and complete life on this earth. Still no volunteers, eh? Where has all this renowned enthusiasm for such a quick, simple, liberating, and “safe procedure” gone? But why am I not surprised? Is anyone? I didn’t think so.
BUT (Such a little word, BUT SO PREGNANT ... Pun intended … with implications and meaning.) But let us not forget another major culprit. In this modern-day Holocaust: all the “baby daddies” and the “daddy babies” who refuse to meet their responsibilities as the fathers of these little slaughtered victims. They, who so frequently demand, force (such as jumping on the mother’s stomach), and compel the mother to sacrifice the infant for their own selfish agendas: or just abandon their child’s mother emotionally, physically, and financially leaving her destitute in a myriad of ways. Though so many times, even if the mother did not recognize it, she was already completely destitute when she had the schmuck around.
Recall the Boone County Case where-in a young man murdered an infant in a couple’s residence because it was crying and interrupting his video gaming while the child’s mother was AT WORK.
The God of Israel’s warnings, admonitions, and examples regarding child sacrifice begin in Leviticus 18:21, with passages we have already seen and read in a previous column, but are of such significance and import that they bear constant iteration and constant repetition, wherein He declares through Moses: “ AND YOU (Israel) SHALL NOT LET ANY OF YOUR DESCENDANTS PASS THROUGH THE FIRE TO MOLECH, NOR SHALL YOU PROFANE THE NAME OF YOUR GOD; I AM THE LORD.” These two sentences are, I believe, clearly inter-connected because not only does child sacrifice imminently offend the God of Israel, but this demonic, depraved, demented, and deviant practice and behavior also conjunctively profanes HIS NAME and HIS STANDARDS. I have read at least enough scripture to know that God places supreme value upon HIS NAME, demands that we do not profane it, angers Him when we do, and will not forever tolerate humanity repetitiously doing so. The Flood, Sodom and Gomorrah, and the 2,900 year tragic history of Israel are all cases and history in point. So: let us CONNECT THE DOTS for crying out loud and act accordingly while we still have that option and opportunity.
As already noted, Israel’s 2,900 year history of calamity for its profanation of God’s NAME is a profound and extremely strong demonstration of that truth. Tragically and ultimately fatal for this nation I fear, way too few of our citizens or federal, state, and local leadership understand our advancing terminal condition or have the desire, let alone the personal or political motivation or ability, to lead us out of this moral and spiritual abyss in which we are presently embedded (a swamp does not even come close to describing our dire and desperate situation). Let us comprehend God’s declared warnings as to what we are doing to ourselves as we engage in this specific abomination and others.
Leviticus 18:24: “Do not DEFILE yourselves with any of these things; for by all these (fornication, adultery, child sacrifice, homosexuality, bestiality) the nations are defiled which I am casting out before you. 25. For the land is DEFILED, THEREFORE I visit the PUNISHMENT OF ITS INIQUITY upon it, and the land VOMITS out its inhabitants. 26. You shall therefore keep My statutes and My judgments, and shall not commit any of these ABOMINATIONS, either any of your own nation or any stranger who sojourns among you 27. (for all these ABOMINATIONS the men of the land have done who were before you, and thus the land is defiled), 28. Lest the land VOMIT you out also when you defile it (and, as indicated here, God already knew Israel would) as it VOMITED out the nations that were before you. 28. For WHOEVER commits any of these ABOMINATIONS, the persons who commit them shall be cut off from among the people. 30.”THEREFORE you shall keep My ordinance, so that you do not commit any of these ABOMINABLE customs which were committed before you, and that you do not DEFILE yourselves by them: I am the Lord your God’”(that is, whether we like it, or not; or recognize it, or not).
For further emphasis, I also re quote a section beginning with Leviticus 20:1. “Then the Lord spoke to Moses saying, 2.’AGAIN, you shall say to the children of Israel: Whoever of the children of Israel, or of the strangers who sojourn in Israel, WHO GIVES ANY OF HIS DESCENDANTS TO MOLECH, HE SHALL SURELY BE PUT TO DEATH (thereby again noting the severity of which God views this barbarity). The people of the land shall stone him with stones. 3. I will set My face against that man, and will cut him off from his people, BECAUSE HE HAS GIVEN SOME OF HIS DESCENDANTS TO MOLECH, to DEFILE My sanctuary and PROFANE MY HOLY NAME (and there again is the other consequence of this shameful act). 4. And if the people of the land should in any way hide their eyes from the man, WHEN HE GIVES SOME OF HIS DESCENDANTS TO MOLECH, AND THEY DO NOT KILL HIM, 5. THEN I WILL SET MY FACE AGAINST THAT MAN AND AGAINST HIS FAMILY (whether a family unit, a political unit, an ideological movement, a nation, or the human “family”; which, at one time in history, as already briefly noted, the only surviving family of God’s wrath was Noah’s); AND I WILL CUT HIM OFF FROM HIS PEOPLE, AND ALL WHO PROSTITUTE THEMSELVES WITH HIM TO COMMIT HARLOTRY WITH MOLECH.’ “
Leviticus 20:22: “You shall therefore keep ALL My STATUTES and ALL MY JUDGMENTS, and perform them, that the land where I am bringing you to dwell may not VOMIT you out. 23. And you shall NOT WALK in the statutes of the nation which I am casting out before you; for they commit all these things and THEREFORE I ABHOR THEM.”
The above Words of God were written by Moses between approximately the years 1446 BC and 1406 BC; that unfortunate forty year period during which rebellious Israel was compelled to lead a nomadic life in the wilderness as God purged His people of all the fighting men of Israel twenty years of age or older (603,550 save two: Joshua and Caleb) who had refused to obey His command to go into and seize the land He had promised them; as well as creating a new Israelite army (601,730) to replace those which He had consigned to the dung hill, so to speak.
By the time of God’s contemporaneous prophets Jeremiah in Jerusalem, and Ezekiel and Daniel in Babylon, in 586 BC (eight hundred years after God had given the above quoted laws to Israel through Moses), the tone of God’s Word to Israel of His fury, anger, wrath, and indignation at Israel’s long term sin of refusal to obey His statutes and judgments (among those being a statute prohibiting child sacrifice) was palpable. Read His message through Jeremiah at Jer. 15:1: “Then the Lord said to me, ‘Though Moses and Samuel (two of the greatest leaders of Israel still at the time of these prophets) stood before Me, yet MY MIND COULD NOT BE FAVORABLE TOWARD THIS PEOPLE. Cast them out of My sight, and let them go forth.”
Jer. 15:3. And it shall be, if they say to you (these three prophets), ‘Where should we go?’ then you shall tell them, “Thus says the Lord: Such as are for DEATH, to DEATH, and such as are for the SWORD, to the SWORD; and such as are for the FAMINE, to the FAMINE; and such as are for the CAPTIVITY, to the CAPTIVITY.’ 3. And I will appoint over them FOUR FORMS OF DESTRUCTION, says the Lord: the sword to slay, the dogs to drag, the birds of the heavens and the beasts of the earth to DEVOUR and DESTROY. 4. I WILL HAND THEM OVER TO TROUBLE, TO ALL KINGDOMS OF THE EARTH, BECAUSE OF MANASSEH THE SON OF HEZEKIAH, KING OF JUDAH, FOR WHAT HE DID IN JERUSALEM (child sacrifice in the practice of idolatry)… 6. You have forsaken Me, says the Lord, you have gone backward. THEREFORE I will stretch out My hand against you and DESTROY YOU; I am weary of relenting! 7. And I will WINNOW them with a winnowing fan in the gates of the land; I will BEREAVE THEM OF CHILDREN; I will DESTROY MY PEOPLE, since they do not return from their ways; 8. Their WIDOWS will be INCREASED TO Me more than the sand of the seas; I will bring against them, against the mother of the young men, a PLUNDERER at noonday; I will cause ANGUISH AND TERROR to fall on them suddenly… 13. Your wealth and your treasures I will give as PLUNDER without price, BECAUSE OF ALL YOUR SINS, THROUGHOUT ALL YOUR TERRITORIES. 14. And I will make you CROSS OVER WITH YOUR ENEMIES INTO A LAND WHICH YOU DO NOT KNOW; FOR A FIRE IS KINDLED IN MY ANGER WHICH SHALL BURN UPON YOU” (and tragically, is not the Holocaust about fire and the burning of millions of Israel in the crematoria, and in open pits both inside and even far beyond the boundaries of the extermination camps?). Again, Israel is a warning of and by God; and the extreme degree of hubris and insanity that propels the United States to repeat what has brought Israel such unmitigated suffering, calamity, destruction, and desolation is surely beyond comprehension. Can’t we grasp all this and conclude that a change of course of not less than 180 degrees is immediately demanded? Are we not able to CONNECT THE DOTS in order to possibly save our sorry hides and our deviant nation from utter destruction? The probable, if not the obvious answer, literally strikes fear in my soul!!!
Ezekiel conveys the same warning throughout his inscriptions of God’s Word. Here is one mere section to enable us to get the drift: 14:6: “Therefore say to the house of Israel, ‘ Thus says the Lord God: Repent, turn away from your idols (to which the sons and daughters have been sacrificed by Israel), and turn your faces away from ALL YOUR ABOMINATIONS … 11. that the house of Israel may no longer stray from Me, nor be profaned anymore with all their TRANSGRESSIONS, but that they may be My people and I may be their God,’ says the Lord God… 14. ‘Though these three men, Noah, Daniel, and Job were in it (Israel), they would deliver only themselves by their righteousness,’ says the Lord.
15. “‘If I cause wild beasts (and not all beasts referred to in scripture are the four legged kind.
Interestingly, one of the primary “architects” of the Holocaust, in addition to Hitler and Reichsfuhrer-SS Heinrich Himmler, was Himmler’s second in command of the Schutzstaffel (SS), one of the most vicious, brutal, savage, barbaric and evil organizations ever conceived of or created by man; His name was SS Reichsicherheitshaumptamt Reinhard Heydrich of the Nazi Party’s primary political and ideological enforcement agency and he was as depraved and demented as the force which he led. Tall, blond, and nicknamed the “blond beast” by friend, foe, and Jew alike, he set the holocaust in motion at the infamous Wannsee Conference outside Berlin in January 1942 and designated another beast, SS Obersturmbannfuhrer Adolf Eichmann, to carry out the task of creating a Judenrein [Jew free] Europe which numbered approximately nine million in that terrible year of ’42; but thanks to these beasts and tens of thousands of others like them, would number only three million by 1945.) to pass through the land, and they empty it, and make it so desolate that no man may pass through because of the beasts, 16. even though these three men were in it, as I live (and He most assuredly does), says the Lord God, they would deliver neither their sons nor their daughters; only they would be delivered and the land would be desolate.
Ezekiel 14:17 continues, Or if I bring a sword on that land, and say “Sword, go through the land, and I cut off man and beast from it, 18. even though these three men were in it, as I live, says the Lord God, they would deliver neither sons or daughters, but only they themselves would be delivered. 19. Or if I send a pestilence into that land and pour out My fury on it in blood, and cut off from it man and beast, 20. even though Noah, Daniel, and Job were in it, as I live, says the Lord God, they would deliver neither son or daughter; they would deliver only themselves by their righteousness. 21. For thus says the Lord God: ‘How much more it shall be when I send My FOUR SEVERE JUDGMENTS on Jerusalem — the sword and famine and wild beasts and pestilence — to cut off man and beast (the four legged kind) from it?’ ”
Unfortunately (and that is an understatement) a very significant element of America no longer have any or much of a clue as to this creation’s God, who calls Himself the Lord God of Israel, whose name we ourselves have casually profaned 60,000,000 times in abortions alone; and who, we can clearly see, proscribes this behavior as a personal offense and affront to Him; nor do we have any or much of a clue as to the consequences and ramifications of a half a century of unparalleled slaughter accruing to the “debit sheet” of this charnel house nation of ours. It does appear however that the caldron (recall the proverbial frog in the pot) we have been preparing and prepping for ourselves as a result of Roe v. Wade alone is getting increasingly, unpleasantly, and ominously hotter as we move through this turbulent year of 2020; with one political party imprudently, impudently, shamelessly, and yes proudly, promoting this savage and barbaric practice, while the other condemns it and seeks its end (with a probable new strict constructionist justice nominee for SCOTUS increasing that possibility). Tensions are so high and trust virtually nil between our polarized opposites, election night may not be the end of the contest, but merely the instigation, as has been threatened by the left, of something far more dangerous and destructive.
Recall that the presidential election of 1860, which Abraham Lincoln won, not only did not end the political jousting and electoral contest; it precipitated the initiation of a four year long civil war (April 1861-April 1865) with total deaths well exceeding 600,000 and costing immense loss of civilian life and monetary damage. Recall, too, which political party championed insurrection, secession, and slavery; and which party championed maintenance of the union and freedom for all. Countries, regrettably, do not necessarily have just one civil war. And God has also warned that in judgment for sin that He can and does, and more than in just a few instances “create calamity.” Isaiah 45:7. Indeed, due to Solomon’s idolatry, heathenism and paganism, God’s judgment on those sins precipitated a civil war that would be sporadic but protracted (how about 200 years long: 930 BC-732BC?) between, in Israel’s case, a secessionist Northern Israel of ten tribes under Jeroboam and a pro-union Southern Judah of two tribes under Solomon’s son Rehoboam. Is it time to CONNECT THE DOTS yet?
Deuteronomy, which means repetition of the law, in 12:31 states the following: “You shall not worship the Lord your God in that way; for every ABOMINATION to the Lord which He HATES (yes, the God of Israel hates) they (Canaanites) have done to their gods; FOR THEY BURN EVEN THEIR SONS AND DAUGHTERS IN THE FIRE TO THEIR gods.”
Deuteronomy 18:10: “There shall not be found among you (Israel) ANYONE WHO MAKES HIS SON OR DAUGHTER (notice that God does not use terms such as fetus, fetal remains, tissue, blob of flesh, etc., etc., etc.; He calls them “sons and daughters”) PASS THROUGH THE FIRE, … 12. FOR ALL WHO DO THESE THINGS ARE AN ABOMINATION TO THE LORD (including those who give any kind of support, aid, or comfort to these butchers as stated above in Lev. 20:1-5), and because of these ABOMINATIONS the Lord drives them (Canaanites) from before you.”
Just the week of September 17, 2020, an Alabama abortionist/butcher had her medical license suspended for omitting or lying as to pertinent facts in her application to practice “medicine” in that state. She stated in an interview with journalists, or in other related comments, that in very late term abortions committed by her, she would first cut the larynx of the child to prevent it from crying out before continuing the “procedure.” And Alabama suspends her license solely for false information in a medical application!!! YOU JUST CAN’T MAKE THESE THINGS UP. And right here in the good ole U.S. of A: S.I.X.T.Y. M.I.L.L.I.O.N. A.N.D. S.T.I.L.L. C.O.U.N.T.I.N.G.
We have been progressively reading the repeatedly stated admonitions and warnings of the God of Israel to His chosen people not to sacrifice their young; but as we get to the history of the kings of Israel and Judah we read of both these tragic nations devolvement and degeneration into that same child sacrifice practiced by their predecessors in the land, the Canaanites, which God had warned them not to do. In II Kings 16:2 and following, we read this of King Ahaz of Judah: “Ahaz was twenty years old when he became king, and he reigned sixteen years in Jerusalem, and he did not do what was right in the sight of the Lord his God, as his father David had done. 3. But he walked in the way of the kings of Israel; INDEED, HE MADE HIS SON PASS THROUGH THE FIRE, according to the ABOMINATIONS of the nations whom the Lord had cast out from before the children of Israel.” Ahaz would die as king of Judah, the southern kingdom, and be succeeded by his son Hezekiah, who would do far better than his father. But Ahaz’s contemporary king, Hoshea, the king of Israel, the northern kingdom, and his kingdom would fare far less well.
II Chronicles 28 further recounts this same king Ahaz and his previously described diabolical ways which bears further recitation and perusal: 1. “Ahaz was twenty years old when he became king, and he reigned sixteen years in Jerusalem (Judah); and he did not do what was right in the sight of the Lord, as his father David had done. 2. For he walked in the ways of the kings of Israel (of which there was not one decent king during all of the northern kingdom’s 200 year existence); and made molded images for the Baals. 3. He burned incense in the Valley of Hinnom (which is just outside the walls on the southwest side of the Old Walled City of Jerusalem), and BURNED HIS CHILDREN IN THE FIRE, ACCORDING TO THE ABOMINATIONS OF THE NATIONS (of which our nation has wholeheartedly and exponentially joined their ranks) WHOM THE LORD HAD CAST OUT BEFORE THE CHILDREN OF ISRAEL (and we are in the process of joining the ranks of those nations as well) …
5. THEREFORE THE LORD HIS GOD DELIVERED HIM INTO THE HAND OF THE KING OF SYRIA (not good, not good at all) THEY DEFEATED HIM, AND CARRIED AWAY A GREAT MULTITUDE OF THEM AS CAPTIVES, AND BROUGHT THEM TO DAMASCUS. (and if that wasn’t enough) THEN HE WAS ALSO DELIVERED INTO THE HAND OF THE KING OF ISRAEL, WHO DEFEATED HIM WITH A GREAT SLAUGHTER. 6. FOR PEKAH THE SON OF REMALIAH KILLED ONE HUNDRED AND TWENTY THOUSAND IN JUDAH IN ONE DAY, ALL VALIANT MEN, BECAUSE THEY HAD FORSAKEN THE LORD GOD OF THEIR FATHERS … 8. AND THE CHILDREN OF ISRAEL CARRIED AWAY CAPTIVE OF THEIR BRETHREN (Judah; during Israel’s and Judah’s civil war which was waged off and on, and generally on, for almost two hundred years) TWO HUNDRED THOUSAND WOMEN, SONS, AND DAUGHTERS; AND THEY ALSO TOOK AWAY MUCH SPOIL FROM THEM … 9. … BECAUSE THE LORD GOD OF YOUR FATHERS WAS ANGRY WITH JUDAH. HE HAS DELIVERED THEM INTO YOUR (Israel’s) HAND; BUT YOU HAVE KILLED THEM IN A RAGE THAT REACHES UP TO HEAVEN … 19. FOR THE LORD BROUGHT JUDAH LOW BECAUSE of AHAZ, FOR HE HAD ENCOURAGED MORAL DECLINE IN JUDAH (and if child sacrifice is not moral decline, then there will never be “moral decline”) AND HAD BEEN CONTINUALLY UNFAITHFUL TO THE LORD.” (do you notice that it is not just the leader that suffers for his sin, but the vast numbers of his poor, unfortunate subjects who really are, and more probably than just a few unjustifiably so, compelled to pay the price for the depravity, stupidity and idiocy of their leadership; which brings to mind what God told His people through Isaiah in the sixth century BC, and which has particularly ominous meaning for us at this time in our national history, too: “FOR THE LEADERS OF THIS PEOPLE CAUSE THEM TO ERR, AND THOSE WHO ARE LED BY THEM ARE (uh, oh) DESTROYED.” 9:16
Five years after Ahaz died, his enemy, king Hoshea and Israel, would be conquered, crushed, and scattered to the four winds by the empire of Assyria. Chapter 17 of II Kings recites a long list of offenses which Israel committed against its God ending with this declaration of sins and consequences or (maybe truths and consequences,) 16. SO THEY (Israel) LEFT ALL THE COMMANDMENTS OF THE LORD THEIR GOD, made for themselves a molded image and two calves, made a wooden image and worshiped all the host of heaven and served Baal. 17. AND THEY CAUSED THEIR SONS AND DAUGHTERS TO PASS THROUGH THE FIRE, practiced witchcraft (a New Hampshire County, in a Republican primary this month of September 2020, chose a transvestite/Satanist as their candidate for sheriff, though it appears to be as the result of voter ignorance rather than by design, but ignorance can have terrible consequences, particularly Biblical ignorance: “My people perish for lack of knowledge or My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.” Either way, not a pleasant prospect. Hosea 4:6.) and soothsaying and sold themselves to do evil in the sight of the Lord to PROVOKE HIM TO ANGER.
18. “THEREFORE THE LORD WAS VERY ANGRY WITH ISRAEL (the northern kingdom) and removed them from His sight (in fact removed them so effectively that these ten tribes are referred to this day still as the “ten lost tribes of Israel”); there was none left but the tribe of Judah alone (along with its tributary, the tribe of Benjamin). 19. Also (here we go again) Judah did not keep the commandments of the Lord their God, but walked in the statutes of Israel which they made. 20. And the Lord REJECTED ALL THE DESCENDANTS OF ISRAEL, AFFLICTED them and DELIVERED them into the hand of PLUNDERERS, until He had CAST them from His sight. 21. For He TORE Israel from the house of David … 23. Until the Lord REMOVED ISRAEL FROM HIS SIGHT, as He had said by all His servants the prophets. So, Israel was carried away from their own land to Assyria, as it is to this day.” And as it turned out, far further than just Assyria, but that is a completely additional narrative to be left for some future time.
So one would think that Judah and her kings would get the picture, so to speak, with the demise and annihilation of its sister state, Israel, due to its disobedience, but noooooo, just like the rest of us, including our own, unfortunate, miserable nation, Judah would have to learn for itself, being unable to learn from its own history as well as the recent destruction of Israel, or obey the commandments of its God, our God, the world’s God, and all the universe’s God and Creator.
Ironically, Hezekiah, one of, if not the best, of the good kings of Judah that were interspersed among it’s bad ones, would be succeeded by his son Manasseh; who would be the very worst of all Judah’s and Israel’s bad kings; from the death of Solomon to the conquest of Judah (roughly 350 years later) by the conqueror of the former empire of Assyria, the new, big, tough dog in the always constant and perpetual very tough neighborhood of the Middle East, the empire of Babylon and her emperor, Nebuchadnezzar.
II Kings 21:1. “Manasseh was twelve years old when he became king, and he reigned fifty-five years in Jerusalem … 2. And he did evil in the sight of the Lord, according to the ABOMINATIONS of the nations whom the Lord had cast out before the children of Israel … 4. He also built altars in the house of the Lord, of which the Lord had said, ‘in Jerusalem I will put My name.”
And for this reason alone, Jerusalem is the most important city in the world — not Washington, D.C., or London, or Paris, or Berlin, or Moscow, but JERUSALEM which is a truth that cannot be overstated. I repeat, CANNOT BE OVERSTATED; and which is impacting all of us daily: globally, diplomatically, militarily, politically, financially, and culturally. The President’s declaration in December 2017 that the United States was moving our nation’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is all part of many centuries of a slow progression of events surrounding this city, where God has put His name, that will culminate in prophetic events and fulfillments which none of us will or would ever want to be around when they occur. Thankfully, God has provided the means of avoidance to every last one of us through the opportunity of having a personal, individual belief and faith in His Son Jesus Christ, …”for Jesus delivers us from THE WRATH TO COME”. I Thess. 1:10. This is a truth to be seized with all alacrity!!! It is without doubt, or fear of contradiction, the most important and wondrous decision you or I can ever make; or the most unnecessary and horrific mistake any of us will ever make.
II Kings 21:6. “ALSO HE (Manasseh) MADE HIS SON PASS THROUGH THE FIRE … HE DID MUCH EVIL IN THE SIGHT OF THE LORD, TO PROVOKE HIM TO ANGER. 7. He even set a carved image of Asherah that he had made, in the house of which the Lord had said to David and to Solomon his son, (here it is again) ‘IN THIS HOUSE AND IN JERUSALEM, WHICH I HAVE CHOSEN OUT OF ALL THE TRIBES OF ISRAEL, I WILL PUT MY NAME FOREVER (Not for a day, a month, a year, a decade, a score, a century, a millennium, or a host of “ums,” BUT FOREVER!!!) … 9. But they paid no attention and Manasseh seduced them to do more evil than the nations whom the Lord had destroyed before the children of Israel. 10. And the Lord spoke by His servants the prophets, saying, 11. ‘Because Manasseh king of Judah has done these abominations(he has acted more wickedly than all the Amorites who were before him, and has also made Judah sin with his idols){to which he sacrificed not only his own son, but the sons and daughters of the people he ruled}, 12. THEREFORE thus says the Lord God of Israel: BEHOLD (and when God says BEHOLD, we had all better BEHOLD!), I am bringing such CALAMITY upon Jerusalem and Judah, that whoever hears of it, BOTH his ears will tingle. 13. … I will wipe Jerusalem as one wipes a dish, wiping it and turning it upside down.’
Now here comes the really bad part, as though what Israel’s God had already warned them about is not bad enough. II Kings 21: 14. “So I will FORSAKE THE REMNANT OF MY INHERITANCE (remember, the northern ten tribes of Israel were previously annihilated and thereby forsaken in 722 BC by the empire of Assyria, and the remnant that remained in the southern portion of the land were solely the tribes of Judah and Benjamin) AND DELIVER THEM INTO THE HAND OF THEIR ENEMIES; and they shall become VICTIMS OF PLUNDER to all their enemies (but why?, why?, why?), and here is the answer). 15. BECAUSE they have done EVIL in My sight, and PROVOKED ME TO ANGER since the day their fathers came out of Egypt, even to this day (and does not S.I.X.T.Y. M.I.L.L.I.O.N. SLAUGHTERED INFANTS AND STILL COUNTING WITHIN OUR OWN NATION OVER THE LAST FIFTY YEARS QUALIFY AND QUANTIFY AS EVIL, WITHOUT EVEN CONSIDERING THE UNDERLYING IMMENSITY OF EVIL INVOLVED IN OUR NATION’S BASIC REJECTION OF GOD AND HIS SON AND OUR SAVIOR???
No nation has had such enemies nor been plundered by its enemies to the extent that Israel has for 2,900 years; think: Assyria, Babylon, Rome, Byzantium, Selucids, Crusaders, Muslims of all sects, (shiite, sunni, salafi, etc.) Nazi Germany, Soviet Russia, ISIS, Hezbollah, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Al Aqsa “Martyrs” Brigade, Tanzeem, Popular Front for the “Liberation” of Palestine, Fatah, Iran and its fundamentalisticly rabid Islamic Iranian “Republican” National Guard Corp (IRGC), and a host of other entities, isms and whatevers devised by anti-Semites (such as KKK, white power and suprememcy advocates, blm, and antifa of long-term as well as recent American genre.) for a mere hint of what that poor nation has gone through, is going through, and will go through.
For our nation’s part, recall, please, SCOTUS’ 1962 decision of Engel v. Vitale which declared that prayer in school was unconstitutional (a practice our colonies had been following since long before even the Constitution was written in 1787, and the states, formed by our Constitution, would continue doing so for the next 175 years until that infamous and evil ruling) thereby pretty much declaring God to be unlawful and opening the floodgates to other legal absurdities, abominations, and vomit such as Roe v. Wade, and Lawrence v. Texas, et al).
16. Moreover Manasseh SHED VERY MUCH INNOCENT BLOOD (again God is referring to Judah’s sacrificing of innocent children to idols here, and note the degree of God portrayal of Manasseh’s abomination!), TILL HE HAD FILLED JERUSALEM FROM ONE END TO ANOTHER, BESIDES HIS SIN WITH WHICH HE MADE JUDAH SIN (and such as SCOTUS has greenlighted America’s sin, and our land is filled and saturated with the blood of our sons and our daughters as well), AND IN DOING EVIL IN THE SIGHT OF THE LORD.”
For Judah, it turned out, not all successors to that God truncated nation’s throne were evil; and one of the good guys was Josiah who assumed Judah’s throne at the age of eight. II Kings 22:1-2. As the temple was being renovated under Josiah’s direction when he was approximately thirty-six years old, there was found, lo and behold, a long lost and therefore long ignored copy of the Book of the Law inscribed by Moses (which might explain some of the calamities that had befallen that nation. Our country doesn’t even have that excuse.) When Josiah heard what was written within, he tore his clothes v.11, and engaged in an effort at spiritual, and thus moral, renewal for himself and his people. Said he to the priests: v.13. “Go inquire of the Lord for me, for the people and for all Judah, concerning the words of this book that has been found, for great is the wrath of the Lord that is aroused against us, because our fathers have not obeyed the words of this book (let alone read), to do according to all that is written concerning us (Judah and all the rest of us for the last three millennium). Additionally, the priests also consulted a prophetess named Hulda who declared to Josiah, his subjects, and to all for all times:
II Kings 22: 16: “Thus says the Lord: ‘Behold, I will bring calamity on this place and on its inhabitants -- all the words of the book which the King of Judah read. … 17. Because they have forsaken Me and burned incense to other gods, that they might provoke Me to anger with all the works of their hands. Therefore, My wrath shall be aroused against this place and shall not be quenched. 18. But to the King of Judah, who sent you to enquire of the Lord, in this manner you shall speak to him, ‘Thus says the Lord God of Israel: Concerning the words which you have heard — 19. Because your heart was tender, and you humbled yourself before the Lord when you heard what I spoke against this place and against its inhabitants, that they would become a desolation and a curse and you tore your clothes and wept before Me (and we would all be well served to do the same, but don’t count on it), I also have heard you, says the Lord. 20. Surely, therefore, I will gather you to your fathers, and you shall be gathered to your grave in peace: and your eyes shall not see (and there has been “lots to see” over these many centuries) all the calamity which I will bring on this place.
II Kings 23: 2: “And the king went up to the house of the Lord with all the men of Judah, and with him all the inhabitants of Jerusalem — the priests and the prophets and all the people, both small and great; and he read in their hearing all the words of the Book of the Covenant (the Mosaic Covenant to be found throughout Leviticus and Deuteronomy, but particularly and ominously in Lev. 26 and Deut.28-34) which had been found in the house of the Lord. 3. Then the king stood by a pillar and made a covenant before the Lord, to follow the Lord and to keep His commandments and His testimonies and His statutes, with all his heart and all his soul, to perform the words of this covenant that were written in this book. And all the people took their stand for the covenant … 5. Then he removed the idolatrous priests whom the kings of Judah had ordained to burn incense on the high places in the cities of Judah and in the places around Jerusalem, and those who burned incense to Baal, to the sun, the moon, to the constellations, and to all the host of heaven … 10. And he defiled Topheth which is in the Valley of the Son of Hinnom, THAT NO MAN MIGHT MAKE HIS SON OR HIS DAUGHTER PASS THROUGH THE FIRE TO MOLECH.
II Kings 23:20: “He executed (hummmmmmm) all the priests of the high places who were there, on the altars, and burned men’s bones on them; and he returned to Jerusalem … 21. Then the king commanded all the people, saying, ‘Keep the Passover to the Lord your God, as it is written in this book of the Covenant.’ 25. Now before him (Josiah) there was no king like him, who turned to the Lord with all his heart, and with all his soul, and with all his might, according to all the Law of Moses; nor after him did any arise like him. 26. NEVERTHELESS THE LORD DID NOT TURN FROM THE FIERCENESS OF HIS GREAT WRATH WITH WHICH MANASSEH HAD PROVOKED HIM. 27. And the Lord said, ‘I will also remove Judah from My sight, as I have removed Israel, and will cast off this city JERUSALEM WHICH I HAVE CHOSEN, AND THE HOUSE (the Solomonic temple) OF WHICH I SAID, MY NAME SHALL BE THERE.
Alas, after the death of Josiah, Judah, like a pig going back to the slop, reverted to its former ways, and as God said He would do, He did.
Enter a new and terrifying empire, Babylon, led by a tool of God, Nebuchadnezzar. II Kings 24:1. “In his days Nebuchadnezzar king of Babylon came up …
2. … He sent them against Judah to destroy it, according to the word of the Lord which He had spoken by His servants the prophets. 3. Surely at the commandment of the Lord this came upon Judah, to remove them from His sight because of the sins of Manasseh, according to all that He had done, 4. and also BECAUSE OF THE INNOCENT BLOOD (CHILD SACRIFICE) THAT HE HAD SHED; FOR HE HAD FILLED JERUSALEM WITH INNOCENT BLOOD, WHICH THE LORD WOULD NOT PARDON … 13. And he (Nebuchadnezzar) carried out from there all the treasures of the house of the Lord and the treasures of the king's house and he cut in pieces all the articles of gold which Solomon king of Israel had made in the temple of the Lord, as the Lord had said. 14. Also he carried into captivity all Jerusalem … 20. For because of the anger of the Lord this happened in Jerusalem and Judah, that He finally cast them out from His presence …
25:1. Now it came to pass in the ninth year of his (Zedekiah) reign in the tenth month, on the tenth day of that month, that Nebuchadnezzar king of Babylon and all his army came against Jerusalem and encamped against it; and they built a siege wall against it all around. 2. So the city was besieged until the eleventh year of King Zedekiah. 3. By the ninth day of the fourth month the FAMINE had become so severe in the city that there was no food for the people of the land. 4. Then the city wall was broken through … 6. So they took the king and brought him up to the king of Babylon … and they pronounced judgment on him. 7. Then they killed the sons of Zedekiah before his eyes, PUT OUT THE EYES OF ZEDEKIAH, bound him with bronze fetters, and took him to Babylon … 9 He (Nebuchadnezzar) burned the house of the Lord and the king’s house; all the houses of Jerusalem, that is, all the houses of the great men, he burned with fire. 10 … broke down the walls of Jerusalem all around. 21. THUS JUDAH WAS CARRIED AWAY CAPTIVE FROM ITS OWN LAND.”
