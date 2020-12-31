Editor’s Note: This is the entire article written by retired Judge Donald West that will be published as a sequel in the Harrison Daily Times.
We find in II Kings 17 an extremely melancholy historical rendition of the nation of Israel, God’s Chosen People. Once, due to the blessings of her benevolent and loving God, the mighty and wealthy kingdom of Israel under David (1010-970 BC) and then Solomon his son (970-930 BC) had experienced nothing but triumph and unparalleled prosperity.
BUT, because of Solomon’s sins as he advanced in age which included his personal disloyalty to the God of Israel, loving many foreign women, and constructing altars to the false gods of his foreign (Egyptian, Moabite, Ammonite, Edomite, Sidonian, and Hittite) wives and princesses (700) and concubines (300), who “turned away his heart” from his God (I Kings 11:1-43); we observe that God began to move in righteous indignation, vengeance, and judgment against His People subsequent to Solomon’s death in 930 BC.
God will break this powerful and blessed nation of His into two smaller and weaker nations (from predator to prey almost instantaneously in a very nasty region of predators) resulting ultimately in conquest, but initially in a civil war between the secessionist ten tribes of the northern kingdom of Israel and the unionist two tribes of the southern kingdom of Judah that, as stated earlier in another column, will be protracted.
How about for 209 years (930-721 BC) protracted? America’s two civil wars were only eight (1775-1783 between the British and American Tories and American Patriots) and four (1861-1865 between Union and Confederacy) years long. But there is no rule that says that nations can have only two civil wars, and all of us are aware of the buzz in this nation now of this potential possibility. As they say: “Put that in your pipe and smoke it.”
The northern kingdom of Israel, which never had an even quasi-God-fearing king, will be finally compelled to succumb to the conquest of her God anointed avenger and fearful enemy, Assyria, in 721 BC. I will quote again the ominousness, which I have set out before in previous columns, but remains so deserving of reiteration, of Isaiah 9:16 which fully applied to those two tragic kingdoms then, and unfortunately and unmitigatedly applies to our tragic nation today: “For the leaders of this people cause them to err, and those who are led by them are destroyed.” Let’s read the sorry and grim details.
II Kings 17:6: “In the ninth year of Hoshea (King of the northern kingdom of Israel), the king of Assyria took Samaria (capital of the northern kingdom of Israel) and carried Israel away to Assyria … and in the cities of the Medes. 7. For so it was that the children of Israel had sinned against the Lord their God, who had brought them up out of the land of Egypt, from under the hand of Pharaoh king of Egypt; and they had feared other gods. 8. and had walked in the statutes of the nations whom the Lord had cast out from before the children of Israel, and of the kings of Israel, which they had made. 9. Also the children of Israel secretly did against the Lord their God things that were not right, and they built for themselves high places in all their cities, from watchtower to fortified city.
10. They set up for themselves high places sacred pillars and wooden images on every high hill and under every green tree; 11. and there they burned incense on all the high places, as the nations had done whom the Lord had carried away before them (Israel); and they did wicked things to provoke the Lord to anger, 12. For they served idols, of which the Lord had said to them, ‘ You (Israel) shall not do this thing.’ 13. Yet the Lord testified against Israel and Judah, by all of His prophets … saying, ‘Turn from your evil ways, and keep My statutes, according to all the law which I commanded your fathers, and which I sent to you by My servants the prophets.’
14. Nevertheless, they would not hear, but stiffened their necks, like the necks of their fathers, who did not believe in the Lord their God. 15. And they rejected His statutes, and His covenant that He had made with their fathers, and His testimonies which He had testified against them; they followed idols, became idolaters, and went after the nations who were all around them, concerning whom the Lord had charged them that they should not do like them. 16. So they left all the commandments of the Lord their God, made for themselves a molded image and two golden calves, made a wooden image and worshiped all the host of heaven, and served Baal.
17. AND THEY CAUSED THEIR SONS AND DAUGHTERS TO PASS THROUGH THE FIRE, practiced witchcraft and soothsaying, and sold themselves to do evil in the sight of the Lord, to provoke Him to anger. 18. Therefore the Lord was very angry with Israel, AND REMOVED THEM FROM HIS SIGHT; there was none left but the tribe of Judah alone.
19. Also Judah did not keep the commandments of the Lord their God, but walked in the statutes of Israel which they made. 20. And the Lord rejected all the descendants of Israel (Israel and Judah), AFFLICTED THEM AND DELIVERED THEM INTO THE HAND OF PLUNDERERS, UNTIL HE HAD CAST THEM FROM HIS SIGHT… 21. For He tore Israel from the house of David (civil war), and they made Jeroboam the son of Nebat king. Then Jeroboam drove Israel from following the Lord, and made them commit a great sin. Please refer again to Isaiah 9:16 above for the nasty consequences of bad leadership. But of course, that is not all there is about that.
Psalm 106 also speaks to this unspeakable atrocity of child sacrifice, abortion, women’s “reproductive rights,” women’s “health care,” “THE WOMAN’S RIGHT TO CHOOSE,” or whatever other euphemistic title that can be imaginatively but falsely applied to this crime; which has now slain over 60,000,000 sons and daughters of this nation. That is approximately twenty percent of our country’s present population for crying out loud! And this Psalm offers no comfort or glimmer of hope to what the historian of II Kings 17 had already stated above:
34. They (Israel) did not DESTROY the peoples (Canaanites), concerning whom the Lord had COMMANDED them, 35. but they mingled with the Gentiles and learned their works; 36. they (Israel) served their (Canaanites) idols, which became a snare to them. 37. They EVEN SACRIFICED THEIR SONS AND THEIR DAUGHTERS TO DEMONS, 38. AND SHED INNOCENT BLOOD, EVEN THE BLOOD OF THEIR SONS AND DAUGHTERS, WHOM THEY SACRIFICED TO THE IDOLS OF CANAAN; AND THE LAND WAS POLLUTED WITH BLOOD. 39. THUS THEY WERE DEFILED BY THEIR OWN WORKS, AND PLAYED THE HARLOT BY THEIR OWN DEEDS.
40. Therefore the WRATH of the Lord was kindled against His people so that He ABHORRED His own inheritance. 41. And He gave them into the hand of the Gentiles, and those who hated them ruled over them. 42. Their enemies also oppressed them, and they were brought into subjection under their hand.
