Correction:
The Prayer Walk across Arkansas is scheduled for Saturday, May 2. Contact David Williams at david.williams1972@yahoo.com or call (870) 715-8576 for a copy of 10 prayer suggestions that walkers will be praying as they walk. If you are unable to participate in the walk, you are still invited to pray for the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.