BELLINGHAM, Wash., -- New data from Faithlife Proclaim, a church presentation software from Faithlife, identifies the most-sung worship songs and popular lyrics among churches of all sizes and denominations across the country since the start of COVID-19 lockdowns. The data, gathered between March 15-31 and April 20-May 10, compares worship song usage among nearly 12,000 Proclaim users in February before shelter-in-place mandates took effect.
Of 33 songs identified by Faithlife Proclaim, the top five used among churches throughout COVID-19 include:
“It is Well With My Soul” by Horatio Spafford;
“Great is Thy Faithfulness” by Thomas Obadiah Chisholm;
“No Longer Slaves” by Jonathan and Melissa Helser;
“Raise a Hallelujah” by Jonathan and Melissa Helser; and
“See a Victory” by Chris Brown, Ben Fielding, Jason Ingram and Steven Furtick.
Among the full list of the most popular songs, the three most commonly used words are as follows:
“Will,” showing up 183 times total;
Names of God, including “God” (108), “Lord" (71), “Jesus” (47), “Christ” (29); and
“Victory,” counted 53 times.
“It’s inspiring to see how the popular song choices and lyrics therein among churches reflect themes of trust, faith and praise, even though the world is experiencing unprecedented hardship,” said Faithlife Founder and CEO Bob Pritchett. “The Lord is working throughout this difficult time, and it’s evident based on the worship song choices among churches that Christians in this country believe that to be true and are trusting Him to carry us through this pandemic.”
Visit faithlife.com/covid19-worship-trends to view the full insights of worship trends among churches throughout COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.