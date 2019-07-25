It's a special thrill for a follower of Jesus Christ to be able to walk where Jesus walked. That's why visiting the Holy Land is a special memory or dream. Years ago, one of America's premier preachers at the time, Dr. Robert G. Lee, visited Israel. Every place was special, but when his tour group reached Golgotha, the place where many believe Jesus was crucified, he couldn't contain himself. He suddenly started running ahead of the group to get there. The guide had to run to catch up with him, and he asked breathlessly, "Sir, have you been here before?" Dr. Lee paused and then said, "Yes, I have been here before. Almost 2,000 years ago."
Dr. Lee wasn't talking about some time-travel experience. He was talking about his deep feeling that when Jesus was dying on that cross, he was totally identifying with what Jesus was doing there. It was his sin Jesus was paying the price for there. The great painter, Rembrandt, must have had that same sense when he painted Christ's crucifixion. When his friends pointed out that a man in the crowd there looked like Rembrandt, he replied, "Well, that is me."
Once a person comes to understand what Jesus was really doing on that cross, His death becomes a deeply personal and totally transforming event. It's what the Apostle Paul described in Galatians 2:20, "The life I live ... I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself for me."
Many people wear a cross who have never been to the cross. They have never, in their hearts, made their way to Jesus' cross and said, "For me. What He did there is pay for every sin I've ever committed and every wrong thing I've ever done." It's at that point you realize Jesus is your only hope of being clean, being forgiven, of ever having a relationship with God, and your only hope of going to heaven someday. So you surrender yourself to the Son of God who gave His life for you.
I wonder if there's ever been a time like that for you, when Jesus' sacrifice on that cross became a deeply personal "for me" event. When you chose to move beyond Jesus' brutal death as being just a historical or religious event, commemorated by some religious observance. Our churches are filled with people who know about the cross, who appreciate what Jesus did there, but who have missed the only thing that will change their eternal address from hell to heaven — that personal transaction at the cross where you make the Savior your Savior. "For me, Jesus ... this is for me."
If there's never been a time when you actually gave yourself completely to Jesus as your only hope, don't wait another day to get that settled. Your soul is at stake. Your eternity is at stake. Right where you are, tell Jesus that you are putting you and your total trust in Him to forgive every sin, and to change your life, and to take you to His heaven someday. If you want to begin that relationship with Him you might just tell Him in words like these: "Jesus, I'm Yours because You died for me, and You're alive today. I'm Yours because You loved me enough to die for my sin." Maybe your journey has led you to this very day as the day when you begin your relationship with Jesus Christ. You will celebrate that for all eternity! And you can move from having Him in your head to finally having Him in your heart.
I want to help you with that, that's why we're at our website ANewStory.com to tell you exactly how to be sure you've begun your relationship with Him.
This could become the day you will remember for all eternity as your Jesus day.
© Ronald P. Hutchcraft 2019
