Several years ago my good friend Carol Levergood and I made a trip to attend CLASSeminars for writers and speakers taught by Florence Littauer and her daughter Marita. Carol is an accomplished writer and speaker, plus she’s been married to a college professor, a pastor and a missionary — all the same man, of course. Anyway, the two of us had so much fun chatting, laughing and sharing tears while driving to Alabama.
Anyway, here’s some good thoughts I wanted to share from Carol.
My diamond! Where is my diamond?
Cooking at youth camp in Brazil for 160 young people was a delight, but when I looked down and realized I had lost my diamond out of my wedding ring, the thought of food was put on hold. I looked high and low for the sparkly, effervescent stone, but had no luck finding it. It was more than a diamond, it was a symbol, a gift from my beloved. My heart wouldn’t rest, but dinner needed to be served.
Making an announcement when lunch was ready, I offered a gift to anyone that might come across my diamond in their slice of meatloaf; the only thing I had mixed that morning with my hands. They said humorously, if one of them were to find it they weren’t going to say. We all laughed heartily, knowing they were honest kids.
That afternoon I decided to sweep the kitchen floor. In the first couple of sweeps, I viewed a small shiny object. Can it be? Yes, it was my diamond. The light from the opened back door had shone on the stone causing it to appear as a brilliant boulder. Of all things, the diamond was found. Unbelievable!
I felt that must be how God saw me in the middle of the dirt needing to be rescued. The light of His glorious gospel shone on me. I also saw a little of how God must have felt about Israel, His Jewel. “For a small moment, I have forsaken thee; or left you to your own wickedness, but with great mercies will I gather thee.” Isaiah 54:7
“O thou afflicted, tossed with tempest, and not comforted, behold, I will lay thy stones with fair colours, and lay thy foundations with sapphires,” Isaiah 54:11.
Isn’t that an amazing thought? We are so precious to God. I love that the “little things” that matter to us, also matter to Him. Although, losing a diamond is not a little thing. I’ve lost a diamond too.
It was a hot summer night and we had just finished our Wednesday night service. I made a quick trip to Walmart for some things and there was a big display of watermelons — my favorite!!! Oh, I can tell you of watermelon eating contests at church, and I could hang right in there with the guys!
But back to diamonds. I had my hands down in the cardboard display containers, looking for the best melon. I really don’t have a good method, but I looked like I did. I found the one I wanted, and started to continue my shopping. Then I realized the diamond out of my ring was gone! I’m guessing when my hand was down in the container it must have gotten caught on something and came out. I called some friends I knew were still at church for help and talked to a Walmart associate. We completely emptied out all the watermelons in that container and couldn’t find my stone. I was just sick.
A friend of my family had passed some rings down to me and DEY GEM was able to use that stone in my ring setting — the diamond was even a little bigger. WOW!!!
But I have to tell you, I still don’t enjoy walking by watermelon displays any more and I usually put my hand over my ring finger to make sure my diamond is secure.
We get very sentimental about wedding rings, as we should. But honestly, I was still married to my husband even while the diamond was missing. It’s an outward sign of his love for me. It happened to be purchased at the same downtown jewelry store where my father bought my mother’s ring many years before. Total coincidence.
But it’s not a coincidence that God thinks of each of us as a precious jewel to be treasured. I hope you realize how special you are to your Heavenly Father.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.