There will be an early deadline next week for the religious events. Please have all event news to donnab@harrisondaily.com by 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25.
Early deadline
Donna Braymer
Donna has written for the HDT for more than 19 years. When off the clock, she enjoys writing for children, teaching piano lessons and being a pastor's wife. The Braymers have three married sons and daughter-in-laws and 9 grandchildren.
