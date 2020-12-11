We jumped in on a Zoom Bible Study one of our sons was hosting and I learned of a “new” fear. I know we are all concerned about COVID-19 etc. but here’s something else to be afraid of now. FOMO. That’s right! Have you heard about it? It’s very dangerous and many people have it and aren’t aware. FOMO is the “fear of missing out.”
I’m sure your kids were like ours and when adults were talking about something interesting, they tried to hang around, just out of sight, so they could hear every word of the conversation. Why do you think kids hate going to bed at 8:30? They have FOMO!
Do you recall any Bible characters with FOMO? King Saul is a good example. He was commanded to totally destroy the Amalekites. But ‘sort of’ follows the command. (If we don’t obey completely, it’s still called disobedience.) King Saul leaves the Amalekite’s king and livestock alive. Saul chose to disobey God because he was afraid of the people. He also had a fear of rejection and disappointing the people. He is probably the first example of a “people pleaser.”
I can relate to that! I love to please people and I’m sad when I know someone is unhappy with me. But I learned a long time ago, the only person I really need to please is Jesus Christ. He knows everything about me — good and bad — and still loves me. He knows my name and how many curly hairs are on my head at any precise moment. And it’s not just me … He loves you this much, too.
But people who let their FOMO direct their life can allow that fear to eventually overcome them. When the fear of man is greater than our fear of God, it can cause us to lose everything.
When I write “fear of God,” it’s not that I’m afraid He’s going to smash me like a bug. It’s a healthy “respect” for Who He is! God created this world and everything in it — including me and you. He deserves our respect and honor.
Another Bible character who had the fear of missing out was Peter — the life of the party. Peter feared the rejection of others, and ended up rejecting Jesus three times before the crucifixion. It’s sad when we reject Jesus because of our fear of man. But Jesus forgave Peter and his failures did not keep Peter from being used by God. He turned out to be a great leader and was even used to author some of the New Testament.
That’s a lot of hope and good news. God can still use us. Making mistakes doesn’t disqualify us from being vessels of honor and receiving God’s blessings. That’s more of a deal than our “friends” sometimes give us. How many people do you know who will not let your past failures be kept in the past?
But Jesus forgives and forgets our failures — and never reminds us of them. If they come to your mind, that thought didn’t come from God.
First Peter 3:14-15 states, “But even if you should suffer for righteousness’ sake, you are blessed. And do not be afraid of threats, nor be troubled. But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts and always be ready to give a defense to everyone who asks you a reason for the hope that is in you, with meekness and fear.”
I’ll be honest. FOMO has gotten me on roller coasters, ziplines, jumping into freezing swimming pools, jumping out of an airplane, and staying up too late while visiting family and friends. But I’m thankful, FOMO has also convinced me to put Jesus Christ first and trust Him completely for my every need and many of my desires. He has given me a great life and I feel honored to be able to serve Him in some way!
So, if you find yourself with the fear of missing out — make sure it’s for the right reasons. Not to please people, but to please Jesus Christ. Don’t miss out on the opportunity of eternity with Jesus Christ in a perfect place without any of the sin that has scarred Planet Earth and the human race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.