Merry Christmas! We can finally exchange that greeting, and not feel guilty. The calendar pages we’ve flipped read “December” and we are still working off Thanksgiving calories!
I heard a “Christmas” sermon this past Sunday and it spurred some thoughts. Hubby preached about four females in the lineage of Jesus who were of questionable character. Can you imagine?
These “Christmas surprises” would have shocked any self-respecting grandmother from 50-100 years ago — but these days, we aren’t shocked quite as easy.
Tamar disguised herself as a prostitute and convinced her father-in-law into sleeping with her and she became pregnant with twins — Pharez and Zerah. (Gen. 38:14-30)
Next on the list of questionable relatives is Rahab. I feel sorry for her because six out of ten references in the Bible she is tagged as “Rahab the Harlot.” Poor girl. She protected the two Israel spies and fooled her king so they got away. She had heard of the God of Israel and believed in Him and God “happened” to hear her cry for help and put the two spies in her path. She risked treason to her country of Jericho to follow what her faith was telling her. She obeyed and her household was saved. She later married and became a woman in the lineage of Jesus Christ. (Joshua 2:1; Matthew 1:5; Hebrews 11:31)
Next on the list of girls you don’t normally bring home to meet mom and the grandmother was Ruth. She was definitely from “off.” She was a Moabite. I thought it interesting that God never told Israel to defeat the Moabites and they were given permission to marry them. It’s a great story in the book of Ruth. Her mother-in-law returned to Israel after the two sons and her husband died. She told the two daughter-in-laws to return to their families, but Ruth did not. She ended up working in the field of Boaz and “happened” to marry him, bore a son, putting the foreigner in the lineage of Jesus. (She has a whole book in the Bible named after her — Ruth)
Next is our favorite roof-top bather — Bathsheba. Of course King David should have been at war with his men, but he was prowling the city’s skyline from his rooftop when he gazed on a beautiful woman who had a lapse of modesty and put herself out there for anyone to look at. One of our long time friends, Galen Bare used to say, “For the cost of a shower curtain, a kingdom was lost.” King David had her husband killed and then married her. David and genealogy eventually had King Solomon.
So, when lineage is so important to “royals,” the lineage of Jesus Christ was so different. A conniving woman, a prostitute, a foreigner and Bathsheba (who is nameless in the genealogy list.) Matthew lists her as “of her that had been the wife of Urias.”
So what can we learn from the lineage of Jesus Christ? The Savior of the world came from people a royal family normally wouldn’t have anything to do with. But through Him, anything is possible. No matter what is in our past, God can use us for His glory. Anyone can have an eternal impact. Philippians 4:13 still reads, “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.”
Take the time to meditate on these four women and how God used them to bring about the lineage of Jesus Christ. Don’t let the enemy bog you down with your past. You are a new creation when you become part of God’s family. God wants to make you a shining example of “nothing is impossible with God.”
