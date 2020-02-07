WESTERN GROVE — Amazing Grace Church regular hosts a singing and dinner on the third Saturday of each month. In January, everyone was asked to bring their aluminum tab pop tops to give to Ed and Emma Britland so they could be donated to the Shriners.
David LeValley was there and had been looking for a worthy cause to donate his collection of tabs. He said, “No one is more worth than the little children and we are supposed to help them when we can.”
LeValley donated 11 gallons of soda tabs which he had been collecting for about three years.
The Britlands give to the Kansas Jayhawks Trailblazers Chapter 161, a masonic family camping club. Several said this was the largest collection of tabs donated at one time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.