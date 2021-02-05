The outpouring of love and generosity to our family during this time of burying Grandpa Braymer has been so precious. Grandpa is the first of our parents to be promoted to Heaven. As a pastor’s family, we’ve dealt with a lot of other people’s grief over the years, but not from losing our own parents.
A recent devotion stirred my heart about how and why we do so much “giving” to those around us. The writer said, “Everything in your life is a gift of God, because God is generous. God wants His children to become like Him. He wants you to learn that you can give without loving, but you cannot love without giving.”
Isn’t that a neat thought? He continued with the thought, since we love our children and spouse, do we give them our time? Do we give them our attention? You become more loving when you become more generous.
I’ve never seen a community as generous as Harrison, Arkansas. We have so many non-profits available to help others, and most of those entities have lots of volunteers and donations coming to them each month. That’s generosity. That’s loving others.
The devotion writer also said, “Everytime you’re generous, a change takes place in you. Every time you give, your heart moves another tweak up the dial toward God. You become more loving every time you give. You become more like Jesus.”
I first thought my husband’s Sunday sermon was, “The hope in being active.” I thought, well, that’s good. Being physically active is good for our physical and mental health. But it was actually, The Hope of Being More Attractive. What? Looking good? But the sermon was all about looking and acting more like Jesus — which attracts people. Don’t you know Jesus loved to give when He was on Earth. The look of love and joy on His face must have lit up a room when someone was healed, or given a meal. He loved to give.
Remember the twelve baskets of food left over from feeding 5,000 people with a couple of fish and pieces of bread? I think they probably went back to that little boy’s home, where his momma may have sacrificed to send lunch with him so he could go to the mountain side to hear Jesus speak.
Can’t you just see her mouth wide open as disciple after disciple carried in a basket with bread and fish. (Hopefully they didn’t let the screen door slam 12 times!) Just makes me wonder if Jesus snuck in some chocolate chip cookies the disciple didn’t mention in his narrative.
Philippians 1:11 reads, “May you always be filled with the fruit of your salvation — the righteous character produced in your life by Jesus Christ — for this will bring much glory and praise to God.” NLT
The devotion author reminds us this is so against our current “me, me, me” culture. We are increasingly self-centered. It does not come easy for a child to share their toy with another friend. From the beginning, we look out for ourselves.
A precious friend, who shall remain anonymous because I enjoy being alive … brought me a huge gift bag full of her favorite “hotel” snacks for our family to enjoy while in Oklahoma for Grandpa’s service. I took a picture of the snacks and sent them to our family text group. Immediately one boy called “dibs” on the Snickers. Another commented he always likes to eat hotel snacks but didn’t usually buy them. (I know because it seems like we were always “cheap” or watching pennies.) Her generosity touched my heart because she wanted to take care of our family during this time of grief and celebration.
When God touches your heart to be generous, don’t second guess yourself. That idea came from Him, and He’s got a plan. He promises to take care of us, and when we are generous and try to act like Him, He is very pleased.
“Don’t look out only for your own interests, but take an interest in others, too. You must have the same attitude that Christ Jesus had.” Philippians 2:4-5.
Keep looking for ways to show the generosity of our Heavenly Father. God has definitely been very generous with us. “For God so loved the world, that he gave His only begotten son that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16.
