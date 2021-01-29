My first meeting with Howard Braymer, Sr. was while I was working at Gipson’s in Tyler, Texas. I stocked shelves and worked at the register as needed. We wore smocks over our clothes because we got so dirty restocking shelves and moving boxes around. So I was quite embarrassed when a distinguished looking man wearing a western style suit with cowboy hat and boots to match came up and asked me if I was Donna.
He lived in Oklahoma City, and had driven to Tyler,Texas to meet the girl who had stolen his son’s heart. I guess I must have passed the test because he didn’t lasso me to the shelf and warn me to stay away. I was amazed at how slow he spoke. I didn’t know anyone could talk … that … slow. I was trying not to finish his sentences … but considered it, since the store would close at 9 p.m.
When our boys were little, they were fascinated at the cigars “Grandpa Braymer” smoked. They told him “smoking was bad” so many times. But it wasn’t the cigars that got him, or the gallons of spicy salsa he could drink with a straw … it was just old age. Living 93 years caught up with him.
It hasn't always been a great life. His parents divorced when he was a teenager and he ended up dropping out of school and running away from home. He got a job and then lied about his age to be accepted into the Merchant Marines because of WWII. After his time in the service, he returned to his high school and graduated. He met my husband’s mother attending Tyler Junior College. They married and he finished school at the University of Texas.
Grandpa Braymer eventually started his own company and invented a pump valve for oil wells that worked very well. As a successful, wealthy man, he made a lot of mistakes and hurt a lot of people when they divorced. But at the time he didn’t have a relationship with the Lord and didn’t grow up with a good role model.
I’ll be honest. There were many times, I was mad at him because I felt like my husband missed out on seeing some positive husband and fathering skills. But Grandpa was doing the best he knew how. Before we got married, my brothers-in-laws told us they would be watching to see if our marriage could make it, before they jumped into the fire.
At his 80th birthday party, Grandpa told friends and family that God had redeemed and forgiven him of his sins and shortcomings. That’s just like God. If we ask — He forgives. And the family has to forgive too. We all make mistakes.
God uses our backgrounds to make us the people we are today. When my husband forgave his father, he became a better husband, father and pastor. In spite of ourselves, God has used this bruised and battered family to preach His truth and gospel around the world.
And no one knew that better than Grandpa. Everytime he met a stranger, he shared the Good News with them about Jesus Christ … every nurse and doctor that cared for him knew Jesus changed his life.
My Bible reading today was how Isaac made some of the same mistakes that his father Abraham did. Today at lunch, my husband made a gesture and said something that looked and sounded exactly like his dad. I grinned and said, “That sounded exactly like Grandpa.” We just can’t help being like our parents.
As the Bible says, “We have all sinned and come short of the glory of God.” No matter how hard we try, our sin nature comes through … our original great-great grandparents — Adam and Eve started this sinful mess.
Grandpa has passed on his “left-handed” tendencies to some of our grandsons. And I’ll have to admit his stubbornness and hard-headedness is a free bonus too. But that kind of determination can conquer the world and spread the gospel. I’m thankful Grandpa loved me with my faults and shortcomings and I loved him too. He loved our boys, even though he didn’t get to spend a lot of time with them. He has created quite a legacy of sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren who all love and serve the Lord.
I’m so grateful for how God can change a life if we ask for His help! And he never holds the past over our heads. We will celebrate his life at a funeral home next week, but I can promise you, he is alive and so much better in Heaven with Jesus.
