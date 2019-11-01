“Informed Choices has been open 50 days,” Center director Rhonda Graham said to the crowd at the first fundraising banquet on Monday, Oct. 28. “We are pro-life. We want all women who are experiencing a crisis in their life to call us.”
“We’ve seen God do some amazing things already,” she said. “We have served 10 clients with 22 visits to the Center and hosted sixteen parenting classes. We’ve had 17 baby boutiques visits for baby resources, and shared 78 concepts about parenting. There are three couples who have an advocate with them for each stage of their pregnancy. One client chose adoption, one chose life when she was determined not to when she first met us.”
“This ministry will always be focused on people. We offer free services, pregnancy tests, SDT testing, limited ultrasounds, parenting classes, sexual health education classes for schools, post abortion care and education. There are so many women holding onto a secret they don’t need to. They can be restored, forgiven, and not stuck. It’s all about women and babies. That’s what we do,” Graham told the crowd.
Graham shared a story about how an ultrasound changed the mind of a momma. “Ultrasounds are game changers. It gives the young lady a picture of life — her baby.”
Graham thanked the Knights of Columbus organization for their donation of the ultrasound equipment for the Harrison clinic.
The clinic has a budget need of $102,000 a year. Volunteers are needed in several areas of the ministry. For more information visit Informed Choices Women’s Center of the Ozarks at 715 W. Sherman or call (870) 280-3169 or text (870) 404-4897.
(0) comments
