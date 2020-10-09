Informed Choices Women’s Center helps men and women discover their options when faced with an unplanned pregnancy.
This year’s fundraising event was held virtually and participants heard from Rhonda Graham, director of the center and Marc Newman, president of Speaker for Life who is also a nationally known pro life speaker.
Graham said “I love what I have been given the opportunity to do. Every day, I get a front row seat in watching God calm fears, give hope, and save unborn babies. I witness women asking hard questions … emotional questions, they hear answers wrapped in God’s truth, and many respond by choosing LIFE for their unborn baby and begin classes that will give them knowledge and confidence to be a parent.”
“Fifteen abortion-minded women came to the clinic and 11 chose life for their babies,” Graham said. “The gospel was also shared with each woman and we use the scripture from Proverbs, that we speak for those who cannot.”
“Unborn babies need our voice,” she said. “We desire for the women and men who come to this clinic to know their words matter. We have hard conversations with them. We feel like the life of that baby is worth fighting for. We show them they have options of adoption or provide education which includes parenting skills rather than abortion.”
“Our volunteers and advocates are the best and share a common story. “They desire to display God’s love and grace with the client they work with one on one.”
An interview video was shown of Michelle who moved to the area and found herself pregnant. She came to the center for information and said she was greeted with smiles and God’s love. “They gave me a sense of hope.”
Michelle said she earned points by watching parenting videos that have helped supply the necessities for her baby’s nursery. “I had given up on God a long time ago, but this Center has shown me God works through other people and they’ve been such a blessing to me and my baby. Now I’m ready to continue college and make a great life for us.”
The keynote speaker, Marc Newman said everybody believes themself to be heroic. “But hindsight is 20/20. When a hero is needed, it’s their deep core commitments that people act from. We’ve lost our focus. Sixty One million babies have been intentionally killed in the womb.”
Newman said in New York it is now legal to abort babies up until birth. “We put three thousand babies to death every day, some of them with tax dollars and some are minors without the consent of a parent.”
He also mentioned if the Supreme Court over rules Roe vrs. Wade, it will then be up to the states to decide if abortion is legal or not. “We will be a divided nation,” he said.
He encouraged men in the atmosphere of “toxic masculinity” to step up and be a hero to save the lives of the unborn. “I encourage men to read Job 29:7-17 in the Bible. Be an ordinary person willing to live an extraordinary life for God.”
Informed Choices Women’s Center provides a host of medical services for women with a trained nurse. The center stayed open during COVID-19 and still saw 70 new clients. One third were abortion minded, but 75% chose life. Newman said in Arkansas 560 teens between the ages of 15-19 became pregnant last year and 20 were 14 years or under.
Visit icwc.banquetstream.com to see the Monday night presentation which will be available online until January. Monthly support, and donations are needed for Informed Choices as well as volunteers. Call (870) 280-3169 or text (870) 656-9958. Hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The center is discretely located at 715 W. Sherman. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 545, Harrison, AR, 72602.
Graham holds to the scripture, “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves; ensure justice for those being crushed,” Proverbs 31:8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.