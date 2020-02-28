KLIFE is a non-profit youth organization focused on impacting a youth culture for Jesus Christ. The Harrison chapter started in 1987 and continues strong through an engaged group of volunteers, board members and KLIFE director, Cory Rose.
The local KLIFE chapter is funded by Harrison families and businesses who believe in the mission and want to invest in teens of the community.
Harrison High School senior, Megan Whitmore shared her story with the group at the annual KLIFE fundraiser, Monday, Feb. 25 at Urban Market.
“I wasn’t born in the KLIFE barn, but I was probably just a few weeks old the first time I attended.” Her parents were KLIFE staff members. “I finally got to swing when I was two and could hardly wait to be officially old enough to participate,” Whitmore said.
“I hit a rough patch during my 8th grade year with bullies and KLIFE leaders poured into my life and made me who I am today. I really enjoy being a small group leader and working with girls in the 7-8th grades. It’s exciting to see them learn and grow. I also enjoy working with Elementary K. Seeing the spark in their eyes for God is very encouraging.”
Isabel McNutt also shared her story. “I had grown up going to Kanakuk Kamps since I was seven years old. We went to church, but I never connected with a youth group. I began praying for a group to connect with and God answered that prayer through a KLIFE Bible Study group. It was a prayer that needed to be answered. I’m grateful.”
Don Ford, the president of the national KLIFE organization was the guest speaker. “KLIFE has made this community a different place. God has had His hand on this local organization for more than 30 years. KLIFE has been an anchor to see kids meet Jesus.”
Ford mentioned the surveys that show young adults tend to walk away from their faith around the age of 23. “For every 10 students walking with God when they leave high school, there are only two out of ten still walking with God at age 23. But those that are, have a common denominator — they had someone in their life that was ‘Jesus with skin on’ to them as a teenager.”
The annual budget for the local chapter is $100,000. This includes compensation for two staff members, barn upkeep, utilities, administrative costs, ministry expenses, staff and leader training and insurance. There are several ways for the community to get involved. Monthly donors, one-time donations, or participating in fundraisers would all be helpful. For more information or to donate online visit the website at harrison.klife.com or mail checks to P.O. Box 1345, Harrison, AR 72602. Additional volunteers are always appreciated.
