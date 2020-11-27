This week we celebrated Thanksgiving. It was different this year, but I believe I appreciated it more than ever.
So many families have been affected by loss this year and their hearts are heavy and lonely. I’m very grateful God has promised to be with the believer and never leave them alone in their grief.
God knows and totally understands our difficulties and challenges. I know we are all tired of this virus and ready to be done with it. But we still have it hanging around. So let’s think of other things we can be thankful for.
So everyone knows I’d love to be taller. But 5 foot 3 inches is the perfect height God wanted me to be. Remember He doesn’t make mistakes. So what are some good things about being short?
Well, for one, I can’t see the dust on top of the refrigerator. There are a lot of tight places I can walk through, and never have to duck. I also match my husband’s height pretty well. If I wanted to wear ridiculous heels, he would still be taller.
Our sons are all taller than me, and that makes them feel good. Since that happened during high school, it was good for their male ego, I’m sure.
Some furniture is made just for my short legs. Of course the opposite is also true. I can’t touch the ground when some furniture has extra long seat cushions.
I can see inside our refrigerator much easier than hubby. He rarely sees the top shelf of our old style fridge.
I also noted a height challenged character in the Bible. Zacchaeus had the same problem. Jesus was reported to be coming by (a human motorcade) and he wanted to see Him. So he was a smart man (as most short people are) and found a tree to climb. He could see Jesus very well from that tree. I love it that Jesus knew the condition of his heart and called up to him in the tree.
YIKES! Don’t you know that had to be embarrassing? He’s in a tree because he’s short, but Jesus knows the desires of his heart and asks him to come down so he can come to his house.
Don’t you know Zacchaeus wished for a cell phone to warn the wife company was coming? Why do we get in a tither when other people are coming into our home? I don’t know about your house, but we are the king and queen of clutter. There is just always something else to do, instead of finding a spot for that item.
Some day … (big sigh). I love a clean organized house, but my height also requires the step stool to reach the ceiling fan etc. I just don’t stay home long enough to get everything done.
But I’ve learned over the years, to just do your best. Relax and have fun when company comes over. Apparently that’s what the Zacchaeus family did and they had the privilege of entertaining Jesus Christ.
Spiritually speaking, we have the same privilege. When you ask Jesus to forgive your sins and come into your heart, his spirit is abiding within us. So it’s important to remove the clutter of “sin” and ask for His help in a deep cleaning of your heart and mind.
So, as Thanksgiving comes to a close, and the one or two of you left can now put up Christmas decorations without judgement … Hey, I get it. We all need some hope. Christmas speaks hope to our souls! We have so much to be thankful for. Even if you’re missing some family this year, you still have the memories. Be thankful for the past blessings and look forward to future ones.
Remember to give those heart aches to Jesus. He wants to carry your burdens, and nothing is too heavy for Him. You may need to spend some crying time with Jesus, and tell Him how your heart hurts and breaks, then ask Him to bring thankful memories to your mind and let Him heal your broken heart.
“Cast your burden on the Lord, And He shall sustain you … ” Psalms 55:22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.