So many thoughts are swirling around my head today. I really miss working from the office. I really miss all the hugs and well-wishes I receive on Sunday mornings. I miss hearing people sing in God’s house. I miss covering community meetings of business (in person) for the newspaper.
As I continue to reflect on this past Easter weekend, I remembered several memorable Easters in my past. A LONG LONG time ago, I remember wearing little white gloves and sitting in the back of my Daddy’s black Plymouth headed to church. I was so proud of those little gloves. They made me feel grown up. Now I wear gloves only if it’s cold or I’m shopping amid the Coronavirus!
Another Easter I remember was the one where I met my future husband’s family. Howard’s grandmother Golda King knew how to set a fancy table. China with gold edging, fancy silver and serving dishes. I remember that year’s Easter dress my mom sewed for me, too. It was pink and sleeveless. I felt pretty and uncomfortable all at the same time. I knew how to use proper table etiquette, and I already knew one of Howard’s brothers. But I was so nervous. I drank unsweet tea that day because I was too embarrassed to ask for sweetener.
I guess I must have won everyone over, because that was 46 years ago, and they still let me go by “Braymer.”
In watching the various “Jesus” films and the original Ten Commandments last weekend, I realized what a big deal it was for Jesus to sit and eat a meal with “regular” folk. It means you're accepted. Your loved … or at least tolerated. It’s special to be invited to share a meal with others. Jesus was ridiculed for eating with tax collectors and “sinners.”
I think that’s what surprised the people during the days of Jesus. He acted like any other wise teacher -- yet without any sin, jealousy, evil thoughts or comparison to others. He knew He was/is the Son of God and He knew what His job was. Another big difference was the miracles He performed.
Even in 1956 when the Ten Commandments was filmed, the parting of the Red Sea was amazing to see and to realize it really happened. Millions of grumbling people crossed over on dry ground and then when the waters receded, the army in pursuit drowned. That is still a miracle.
In “The Chosen,” that I’ve mentioned before, I have several favorite parts … the miracle of the fish and Mary’s request to keep her friends from embarrassment at a wedding feast. The mother of Jesus looks at him across the room and mouths a sweet “thank you” and the look of love in His eyes just kills me. Having three sons, I know how special “that look” of love is from a son.
But that’s also the look of love Jesus gives each one of His children when we thank Him for the sunshine or the provisions we were looking for in the store … or the idea we need to write about. Nothing is too big or too small to talk to God about.
This virus has forced us to change our thinking. What’s really important? Are we teaching the children that this chaos is still under God’s control? He has not fallen asleep. He’s very aware of our needs and desires.
In my Bible reading today, the disciples and Jesus are walking to the next town and a blind man is sitting on the side of the road. He hears the commotion and asks what is going on. When he hears it is Jesus coming, he immediately starts trying to get the Messiah’s attention. Jesus asks that the “certain” man be brought to him and asks, “What do you want Me to do for you?”
The blind man didn’t have to stop and think, he immediately said, “Lord, that I may receive my sight.” What specific need do you have on your heart today? Share that request with Jesus. He loves to answer our requests of faith.
