A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about blessings. I got the sweetest letter from a reader who drives by our church every day. She liked the story about the weeds and how God prompted a man to trim the church’s hedges for us.
She had been setting back a $20 bill to pay for having some yard waste hauled away. A missionary was visiting her church and she felt led to give that $20 to him.
The next week, a man drove by and saw her in the yard. He asked if he could take her yard waste to the drop off facility for her — for free! He “just happened” to be going that way!
When we listen to God’s promptings, all kinds of great things happen.
Another man was recycling some aluminium items and had some extra pieces of wood in the back of his truck, which he needed to get rid of. The man helping him unload the scrap metal items asked what he planned to do with that lumber. As they talked, it turned out the scrap pieces of lumber became just what the young man needed to build a treehouse for his kids.
I just wonder how many things happen each day that God has planned as a blessing for us, and we take it for granted and don’t see the minute details it took to make it happen.
Labor Day was a tremendous personal blessing to me! I hope you enjoyed your day off to celebrate my birthday. (Laughing) It doesn’t land on Labor Day that often. But we took advantage of some flight miles that didn’t get used for Costa Rica this summer to see the Florida families for a couple of days. We didn’t realize how bad we needed that time to love on our family, but God knew.
The grands loved the fact that my birthday became a Grama Llama Ding Dong birthday party. Apparently there is a song named for that phrase and now the family associates me with a party llama! Isn’t that funny? Even the paper party accessories were decorated with a party llama!
It’s not always convenient to celebrate adult birthdays like they are special. But in reality, it’s another day God has given us to serve Him and hopefully point others to Him. I really hate to admit my age, but hey … I’m here! So bring on the Grama Llama Ding Dongs and let’s keep partying and pointing out the fact God loves us so much and has a plan for each of our lives.
Be sure to read Ron Hutchcraft’s column today. Along with all the birthday fun, I’ve got some ‘log jams’ that only God can answer. I finally got out a piece of paper last night, and made a list while tears were running down my face. “Things I have no control over.” After I filled that page, I started another, “Big things only God can take care of.” I filled that page, too.
As we read the Bible, it’s good to see that for thousands of years people have placed their hope in God, knowing that He alone can solve our problems. I can’t imagine facing Goliath with a sling. But God had helped David out of other “jams” and He knew that sling would work with God’s guidance.
Every delay, discouragement, and blessing fill our days with love and direction from our Heavenly father who only wants the best for each of us.
I’m so grateful to the God who created this Universe, loves to step in, help me, love me and share blessings with me! You too, can have a relationship like that with God. Just talk to Him. He’s listening!
